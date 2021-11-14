On Sunday, the Capitals (9-2-4) were buzzing early. Martin Fehervary opened the scoring shorthanded just 4:25 in, beating Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry (26 saves) on a two-on-one with Tom Wilson.
Garnet Hathaway made it 2-0 off a beautiful feed from Alex Ovechkin with 5:55 left in the first. Ovechkin faked a slap shot in the right circle, freezing Jarry, before he found Hathaway for his third goal in two games.
The Penguins (5-5-4) answered with a goal from Jake Guentzel with 1:20 left in the first. Guentzel found a loose puck in front and made a nifty move to get it past Vitek Vanecek (24 saves), but that was all the offense Pittsburgh could manage.
Daniel Sprong, who left the game in the final moments after taking a deflected puck to the face, gave the Capitals a 3-1 lead after a great feed from Lars Eller at 16:11 of the second. Eller let his defender slide past him before feeding the puck across the crease to Sprong, who ripped the puck past Jarry. Conor Sheary then scored his second goal in as many games by converting from the right circle with 1:24 left in the second.
Even though they already led by three, the third period was all Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov sniped the puck past Jarry and then broke out his bird celebration 4:43 in. Taking a feed from Kuznetsov, Wilson scored a breakaway power-play goal at 9:35 to cap the scoring. Ovechkin assisted on Kuznetsov’s goal, giving him 14 helpers to go with 12 goals in 15 games.
Here is what to know about the Capitals’ dominant showing:
First look at the Penguins
Sunday was the Capitals’ first of four meetings with the Penguins, and Pittsburgh took on a new look before the matchup.
Four Penguins were activated from the league’s coronavirus protocol list: captain Sidney Crosby and defensemen Brian Dumoulin, Marcus Pettersson and Chad Ruhwedel. Sunday night was Crosby’s second game of the season; he missed the first seven games after having wrist surgery, then tested positive for the coronavirus and missed five games.
The game against the Capitals also was Penguins Coach Mike Sullivan’s first game back after he was in covid protocol — and it was Pittsburgh’s second loss in as many nights after falling, 6-3, at Ottawa on Saturday.
Vanecek back
Vanecek was back between the pipes after Ilya Samsonov made 26 saves in Friday’s 4-3 win at Columbus. Samsonov was the backup Sunday; Zach Fucale, who had a 21-save shutout at Detroit in his NHL debut Thursday, was sent back to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa.
“He didn’t disappoint. … He made a really good impression, and that is what you need to do when you get called up,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said of Fucale. “He put himself in a good spot in the organization. It is important he keeps playing as opposed to just sitting here.”
Fehervary stays steady
The rookie defenseman remains a bright spot for the Capitals’ defense. The 22-year-old jumped into the top pairing with John Carlson and has been a key member of a blue line that came into the season with several question marks.
Fehervary’s shorthanded tally Sunday was his second goal of the season. He became the fourth rookie in franchise history to score shorthanded and the first since Ken Klee in 1995.
As opposed to their injury-riddled forwards, the Capitals’ defense has been a constant. The same six defensemen have played all 15 games.
