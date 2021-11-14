After Young crumpled to the ground while rushing Bucs quarterback Tom Brady midway through the second quarter, Washington brought out the cart to transport him from the field, but he waved it away. Young was helped up by right guard Brandon Scherff and limped off the field while supported by two team staffers.
The 22-year-old didn’t appear to sustain contact to his right leg while trying to rush around Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith on the play, but he was in visible pain afterward and did not appear to be able to move his knee. He threw off his helmet as head trainer Mark McCracken examined him.
The injury means the defense will be without Young and fellow defensive end Montez Sweat, who suffered a fractured jaw before the bye week and will miss about four to six weeks.
This is a developing story and will update.