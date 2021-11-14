What to read about the 2021 NFL season
Scores | Stats | Standings | Teams | Transactions | Washington Football
• The Buccaneers lost again, and Tom Brady didn’t want to talk about it
• NFL Week 10 highlights: Winless Lions get a tie in Pittsburgh; Cam Newton scores for Panthers
• Aaron Rodgers, Packers fined by NFL; Rodgers admits ‘misleading’ others about his vaccination status
• Rams lose Robert Woods to ACL tear, making signing of Odell Beckham Jr. all the more vital
• Brewer: The cost of the NFL adding an extra game is already starting to show
• Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden files lawsuit against NFL, Commissioner Roger Goodell
Go deeper
• Jenkins: Aaron Rodgers is entitled to stay unvaccinated. He’s not entitled to lie about it.
• ‘Race-norming’ kept former NFL players from dementia diagnoses. Their families want answers.
• Jon Gruden’s emails were jarring. To some in the NFL, they weren’t surprising.
• In the NFL, speed has always mattered. Now it’s everything.
• The NFL once viewed sports betting as a threat. Now the league wants the action.
• How ‘race-norming’ was built into the NFL concussion settlement
2021 NFL draft coverage: Winners and losers | Grades | Free agency grades
Super Bowl LV: Recap | Highlights | Photos
Watch football smarter: Gaps | QB protection | Pass routes | Route concepts | Pass coverage