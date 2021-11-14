While the 10-0 Bearcats were done working for the week, their playoff hopes were bolstered when Oklahoma fell to Baylor for its first loss of the season. Getting everyone in two or three power conferences to get to two losses (here’s looking at you, ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12) is not a bad strategy for opening the door for Cincinnati. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are the only one-loss teams now left in the Big 12.