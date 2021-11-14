Sure, the Cougars (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12) closed within seven with a field goal. Oregon immediately uncorked a run-heavy touchdown drive, and then another. Unlike some of their games earlier in Pac-12 play, the No. 3 Ducks (9-1, 6-1) were actually in firm control even if the scoreboard didn’t entirely reflect it.
The rushing attack played a large role. The Ducks followed up last week’s 329-yard performance on the ground against Washington with 306 yards against Washington State. Come close to replicating that showing three more times — against Utah next week, against Oregon State over Thanksgiving weekend and probably against Utah in the Pac-12 title game — and Oregon will almost certainly be playoff bound.
It might be as easy as 1-2-3 for Mario Cristobal’s team, in part because the Ducks’ early victory at Ohio State looks more valuable with every Buckeye blowout, in part because of other teams that imploded (like Oklahoma on Saturday) and in part because Oregon is clearly getting better.
The triumph puts the Ducks a victory (or an Oregon State loss) away from clinching the Pac-12 North, but there are bigger aims in Eugene than merely making the Pac-12 title game. Oregon still can’t afford another loss, of course. The way it is playing makes it seem less and less likely a stumble is coming.
Winners
Cincinnati. The No. 5 Bearcats beat South Florida, 45-28, on Friday, and while the Bulls came back to make things a bit more interesting than necessary, Cincinnati is a real winner because of Saturday’s results.
While the 10-0 Bearcats were done working for the week, their playoff hopes were bolstered when Oklahoma fell to Baylor for its first loss of the season. Getting everyone in two or three power conferences to get to two losses (here’s looking at you, ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12) is not a bad strategy for opening the door for Cincinnati. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are the only one-loss teams now left in the Big 12.
Todd Grantham. Florida fired Grantham, its defensive coordinator, after last week’s loss to South Carolina. Turns out Grantham wasn’t the biggest problem for the Gators.
Not even close, in fact.
Samford — Samford! — hung half-a-hundred plus two and rolled up 530 total yards on Florida in its first game since Grantham’s dismissal. And it wasn’t a result of garbage time, either. Samford managed 42 points in the first half.
There’s still enough talent in the Swamp for the Gators (5-5) to beat an FCS team, and so they did by a 70-52 margin. Nonetheless, the basketball score on a Saturday in November illustrates that Florida can’t just make a targeted coordinator change and expect an increasingly messy situation to suddenly solve itself.
Georgia. The undefeated Bulldogs — now the last of the unblemished power conference teams — actually played from behind a little bit Saturday. But by halftime at Tennessee, they had their customary double-digit lead and rolled to a 41-17 victory.
No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 8-0 SEC) closed out league play with a thorough showing on both sides of the ball. James Cook rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bulldogs collected 487 total yards. Defensively, Georgia held the Volunteers without points on eight consecutive possessions before yielding a score with 3:38 to go.
Consider it one more box checked for Kirby Smart’s team, which will face Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech before the SEC title game.
Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons outlasted North Carolina State, 45-42, overcoming three turnovers to move within a victory of their first trip to the ACC title game since 2006.
No. 12 Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0 ACC) has two paths to Charlotte next month. It can dispatch Clemson next week, or it can beat Boston College on Nov. 27. Win either of those road games, and the Demon Deacons will be a victory away from a rare conference title.
Notre Dame. Helped a great deal by Virginia’s immense drop-off in quarterback play from injured starter Brennan Armstrong, the Irish smothered the Cavaliers 28-3 to improve to 9-1.
No. 9 Notre Dame scored on three consecutive possessions in the middle of the first half, and it seemed at the time Virginia (6-4) wasn’t going to muster enough to erase a three-possession deficit. And so it came to pass; all the Cavaliers got was a fourth-quarter field goal to avoid the shutout.
All Notre Dame can do with a pair of 3-7 teams (Georgia Tech and Stanford) to close out the regular season is piece together a couple more dominant performances and hope for some help.
Kansas. It had to end eventually. The Jayhawks had lost 56 consecutive Big 12 road games entering Saturday. The streak included losses to Colorado, Nebraska and Texas A&M, schools that have long since left the Big 12. It included the tail end of Mark Mangino’s tenure, the full stints of four full-time head coaches (Turner Gill, Charlie Weis, David Beaty and Les Miles) and the start of Lance Leipold’s time in Lawrence.
Saturday’s 57-56 victory at Texas — sealed in a fortune-favors-the-bold moment as Jared Casey hauled in Jalon Daniels’ two-point conversion in the first overtime period — was Kansas’s first over a Big 12 opponent away from home since a 35-33 defeat of Iowa State on Oct. 4, 2008.
Losers
Oklahoma. The Sooners entered the day squarely in the playoff race and left it with a lot less hope. The 27-14 loss at Baylor doesn’t completely finish off No. 8 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12), but the Sooners now require some help.
They can help themselves, of course, by defeating Iowa State and Oklahoma State and then winning the Big 12 title game. But the chances that Oklahoma’s series of close calls in the first month of the season and a sluggish showing at Kansas in October would be overlooked were pretty good so long as it was undefeated. Now it isn’t, and it isn’t nearly as imposing as other one-loss teams this season.
Miami. Just when it looked like the Hurricanes might have turned the corner — winning three in a row, picking off N.C. State and Pittsburgh along the way, climbing into ACC Coastal Division race — they went ahead and erased some of those gains with a 31-28 loss at Florida State.
Now, the Seminoles (4-6, 3-4 ACC) aren’t nearly as bad as they were in early September, when they lost to Jacksonville State, weren’t competitive with Wake Forest and spotted Louisville a 24-point lead in the first half. That’s a credit to Florida State for continuing to develop even though this season looked like another lost one long ago.
But if you’re Miami, the Seminoles’ inconsistency made this a year to handle an in-state rival. And considering the Hurricanes were leading 28-20 with five minutes to play, they had every chance to win.
Instead, the Seminoles got a field goal, a stop and a seven-play, 80-yard drive capped by quarterback Jordan Travis’s rushing score with 26 seconds left. Miami dropped to 5-5 (3-3 ACC) with the loss, all but ending its slim conference title hopes in the process.
Texas. Lost to Kansas in Austin, 57-56, in overtime, albeit after scoring two touchdowns in the final 4:39 to force the extra time.
But there are no caveats here. The Longhorns (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) have dropped five in a row. The only two conference opponents they defeated have since fired their coaches. They’re an increasing mess even by recent Texas standards, which is quite the statement.
And, as if it needs to be repeated, Texas was on the wrong end of Kansas snapping a 56-game conference road losing streak, one that started in 2008. Steve Sarkisian’s first year in Austin was long since a lost one. Now it’s a humiliating one, too.