Flint Hill’s future might be even brighter, with Cari Spears and Isabelle Bardin already looking like stars as freshmen. But on Saturday, members of the school’s 11th VISAA title-winning team submerged themselves in the present.
For some girls, the championship match provided an opportunity to silence any outside noise. That was the case for libero Rachel Larsen, a senior captain who will play volleyball at George Mason University next fall, after she won her third state title in as many seasons at Flint Hill.
“People around school were asking ‘Are you even going to be good this year?’ ” Larsen said. “I think when we came out really strong it shocked everyone — plus we have a little rivalry with O’Connell, because they’re the only team that got one off us. So to play them in the finals was just kind of perfect.”
Larsen received credit not just from her teammates and her coach but also from match’s officials, who said her play was the best they had seen from a libero all year.
First-year coach Patrice Arrington had an emotional weekend, as she teared up Friday after learning her sister, Perette, won the D.C. State Athletic Association title at Wilson, where they coached together the previous 14 years. Less than 24 hours later, the tears came again following sophomore Ryla Jones’s game-winning kill.
“Now people are like, ‘Do you have a third sister who will take the Maryland state title?’” Arrington said with a laugh.
Senior Jackie Bardin, who is committed to play at Davidson next year, said that it felt extra special to win her first state title alongside her sister, Isabelle.
“This is my first and last time playing on the same team as my sister, and I’m so proud of her,” Bardin said. “After the match, I told her to take a picture with Cari so that they have pictures from all four years when they win states. Coach Patrice is going to take them to states for years to come.”
