After Hamilton topped a Friday trial that amounted to qualifying for the qualifying of Sunday’s race, he was penalized for a regulatory breach related to the rear wing of his car. He was cast from first to last place for the start of Saturday’s qualifying event while Verstappen — who received a fine of 50,000 euros after he was caught touching Hamilton’s wing in question — slid into the top spot. Exacerbating Hamilton’s situation was a separate engine penalty that guaranteed he would start five places behind his qualifying result for Sunday’s race.