The Formula One circuit returns to São Paulo this weekend, and Hamilton hopes to conjure a similar spell as he trails rival Max Verstappen in the closing weeks of the 2021 season and their contentious title chase.
Hamilton, 36, has been the most dominant force in the sport over the past decade, winning back-to-back drivers’ championships in 2014 and 2015 and then claiming each of the past four, tying the legendary Michael Schumacher’s record of seven. He owns several Formula One records, including those for career wins and top-three finishes.
Verstappen, his 24-year-old Dutch rival, has sought to usurp Hamilton’s throne, capturing the season lead from the British driver over the past three races. The duo has finished in the top two together 10 times this year, with Verstappen winning six of those duels, including the past two in the United States and Mexico.
Formula One racing is gaining traction in the United States, and an emerging fan base is along for the ride
Formula One drivers earn 25 points for first place, 18 for second and 15 for third, and that allotment continues to decrease through 10th place. Additional, albeit minimal, points can be earned by turning in the fastest lap while finishing in the top 10 or finishing in the top three during occasional sprint races — whose results, as they did in Brazil on Saturday, determine starting position for the race Sunday.
Hamilton must keep his 21-point deficit within 25 points over the next three races if he hopes to stretch the title chase to the season finale in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Dec. 12.
A race-ending crash or a mechanical failure would be consequential for both drivers. If Verstappen were forced to retire from Sunday’s São Paulo Grand Prix and Hamilton were to win, the latter would reclaim his lead ahead of the next race in Qatar on Nov. 21. A Hamilton race retirement Sunday could all but end his title bid.
That narrow margin of error ostensibly exerts a more acute pressure on the hunter, but Hamilton on Thursday avoided labeling Sunday’s contest as “must-win,” saying, “Every race is a must-win race.”
The following day, that objective became more challenging.
After Hamilton topped a Friday trial that amounted to qualifying for the qualifying of Sunday’s race, he was penalized for a regulatory breach related to the rear wing of his car. He was cast from first to last place for the start of Saturday’s qualifying event while Verstappen — who received a fine of 50,000 euros after he was caught touching Hamilton’s wing in question — slid into the top spot. Exacerbating Hamilton’s situation was a separate engine penalty that guaranteed he would start five places behind his qualifying result for Sunday’s race.
Hamilton responded in Saturday’s qualifying event, surging from 20th to 16th, then 12th and eighth, and, following a sumptuous overtake of Lando Norris, secured an impressive fifth-place finish. He will start in 10th on Sunday because of the engine penalty, several spots behind Verstappen in second.
Hamilton’s performance, probing and slicing through the field over 24 laps, reinvigorated whatever excitement was lost after his two setbacks threatened the competitiveness of his battle with Verstappen this weekend. It teased what could happen Sunday when they compete for 71 laps in the same city where Hamilton secured his first championship.
Despite his deficit, Hamilton is loath to pass the torch or his title with races in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi still to come. He said as much on the Mercedes team radio after climbing 15 places in Saturday’s sprint, asserting, “It’s not over yet.”
Read more from The Washington Post: