Ineligible for the qualifier in Kingston, defender Miles Robinson (red card) and midfielder Weston McKennie (two yellow cards in the tournament) departed camp Saturday.
Berhalter had suggested after Friday’s 2-0 victory over Mexico that he would summon at least one replacement. On short notice, there was little doubt he would choose someone from an MLS club who has recent national team experience.
Sands, 21, was with the squad for the first three qualifiers this fall, logging 73 minutes in defensive midfield against Honduras. During the summer, he was a key figure in the Gold Cup championship campaign, appearing in all six matches and starting five.
The U.S. team will have 24 players, including three goalkeepers, for the match against Jamaica. All but one are allowed to be in uniform. (One keeper typically sits out.)
Walker Zimmerman, Chris Richards and Mark McKenzie are the other center backs. Zimmerman played 90 minutes against Mexico and Richards entered in stoppage time after Robinson received a second yellow card. McKenzie did not play.
McKennie, who scored the second goal against Mexico, is a huge loss for the United States, which controlled the midfield Friday with McKennie, captain Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah.
Berhalter’s options Tuesday include Sebastian Lletget, Kellyn Acosta, Gianluca Busio and Cristian Roldan.
At the midway point of the Concacaf qualifying tournament, the United States is in first place — even with Mexico on points (14) but ahead on the first tiebreaker (goal differential). Three teams will qualifying for next winter’s World Cup in Qatar. A fourth will advance to an intercontinental playoff.
Canada (13) is third, followed by Panama (11) and Jamaica, El Salvador and Costa Rica with six apiece. Honduras (three) is last.
