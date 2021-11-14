Opposing defenses have taken another strategic pillar to the extreme. Defenses have shied away from blitzing Mahomes his entire career but never like this season. Last year, he faced a blitz on 22.4 percent of his dropbacks, second lowest of any quarterback in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. This season, defenses have blitzed him on 13.4 percent of dropbacks. That doesn’t just make him the least-blitzed quarterback this year. It makes him the least-blitzed quarterback since at least 2011, when PFF started collecting the data.