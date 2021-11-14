“Never again will I think in spring training that we will have enough pitching to survive the season,” Friedman said. “I’ll never say it out loud again.”
Because even the Dodgers — who began the 2021 season with so much starting pitching that it seemed they would never run out, then added Max Scherzer midseason when a few cracks started to emerge — were piecing together games with relievers by the end.
Every team, from the Houston Astros to the Boston Red Sox, the New York Yankees to the San Diego Padres, saw their pitching plans perforated by injury and weakened performance as they barreled through September and, in some cases, tried to survive October.
Tired and ineffective starters often led managers to turn to their bullpens early, leading to a month-long playoff conversation about whether starting pitching would ever be the same, or if managers were leaning toward a new model of relatively short starts backed by bulk relievers.
And through it all, one question lingered: How much did the shortened 2020 season, and the requisite 2021 innings jump that followed, lead to tiring arms down the stretch? Or put another way, how much could those building major league rotations expect a return to normal starting stamina levels after a full season, as opposed to a pandemic-shortened one?
“I don’t know. And I really want to know. I’m going to ask you that question because I really want to know the answer,” Friedman said. “We expected there were going to be challenges coming off 2020. I can’t definitively say it was all 2020-based. It’s what I think it is, but I don’t know.”
In the biggest picture sense, starting pitchers were already starting to throw fewer innings, year over year, before 2020 left everyone wondering just how far that trend would go.
Starting pitchers threw some 2,000 fewer innings combined in 2019 than they did in 2016. The difference between 2019 and 2011 was more like 4,000 combined innings.
Even before 2020, bullpen use was up relative to decades ago. And while Curt Schilling led the majors with 256⅔ innings pitched before a full World Series run of innings in 2001, no starter has hit the 250-inning mark in the regular season since Justin Verlander did it for the Detroit Tigers in 2011.
Now-Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski was the president of that Tigers team, and he said he still places as much value on the importance of starting pitching as he did then. But the one adjustment he’s made, along with most people in his position, is a slight shift toward prioritizing preservation.
″You’re always more concerned about the rest aspect of it, in the sense that if you’ve got a pitcher who is pitching real well on a consistent basis and you get to July or August and he’s got a 9 to 1 lead, might be nice to get him out of the game, focus more on the rest,” Dombrowski said. “Before, I think guys might have gone eight or nine innings.”
Dombrowski remembered letting Randy Johnson throw 145 pitches in Double-A games with the Montreal Expos early in his career. The thinking then was, for Johnson to be the kind of big league pitcher they thought he was going to be, he would need the stamina to throw that many pitches in the big leagues, too. Now, many organizations prioritize saving pitches in promising young pitchers in anticipation of heavy workloads later.
“I think even in today’s game, you [monitored fatigue] with your eyes, you watched a pitcher’s arm slot, you watched his velocity, and you went by your gut,” Dombrowski said. “Now we can measure so many things: the velocity, the spin rate, how it’s coming out, you can see if the slot drops even a quarter inch, so you really have a better pulse of if guys are getting tired.”
In other words, signs of fatigue are easier to spot now, making it easier for managers to pull pitchers before they find themselves in the danger zone. Avoiding the danger zone, then, happens earlier. By and large — and especially in the postseason — teams no longer hesitate to pull starters when the data shows a vast difference between a fatiguing starter and a fresh reliever in a statistically optimized matchup.
But those trends were entrenched long before 2020. So was the idea of the opener, though that teams were forced to use them so much in October was hardly part of their plans. Fluky injuries, like Charlie Morton’s broken leg, wore down those staffs. So were overuse issues. Scherzer, a durable veteran, admitted he was feeling the weight of his workload by the end of September. At times during October, he did the unthinkable, at least by his standards: planned to last fewer than five innings in a start, knowing he simply had nothing more to give.
“They’re sitting there going from 50, 60 innings to 170, 180. It’s just functionally impossible to prepare for,” said Scherzer’s agent, Scott Boras, who also felt another client, Gerrit Cole, was affected by fatigue and injury down the stretch. “When you have game performances and readiness, you need that to keep your foundation at a level that allows you to be one of those few that can throw 190 innings to 220 innings consistently, and that was taken away.”
Houston Astros General Manager James Click said he didn’t see attrition in injury form as much as in performance of his starters. He hypothesized that other than Lance McCullers, his starters threw fewer innings not because they were exhausted, but because the innings accumulation made them less effective during starts.
Like many executives asked last week, Los Angeles Angels General Manager Perry Minasian said he felt the innings jump affected different pitchers in different ways: Shohei Ohtani, for example, threw 128⅔ innings more in 2021 than he did in 2020 — and he looked just fine. Similarly, the Oakland Athletics led the majors with 894 innings pitched by their starters in 2021, more than their starters threw in the 162 games of 2019.
“I think we knew everybody would respond differently coming off 2020 — minor league, major league, innings pitched or not. I think it was all over the board,” A’s General Manager David Forst said. “I think we’re just looking forward to guys having a normal offseason.”