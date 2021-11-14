But those trends were entrenched long before 2020. So was the idea of the opener, though that teams were forced to use them so much in October was hardly part of their plans. Fluky injuries, like Charlie Morton’s broken leg, wore down those staffs. So were overuse issues. Scherzer, a durable veteran, admitted he was feeling the weight of his workload by the end of September. At times during October, he did the unthinkable, at least by his standards: planned to last fewer than five innings in a start, knowing he simply had nothing more to give.