Geno Smith was not a disaster while filling in as Seattle’s starting QB, but folks both there and in fantasyland have to be thrilled that Russell Wilson has made such a speedy recovery from his injured finger. Tyler Lockett finally meshed with Smith in Week 8 after a couple of rough outings, but the veteran WR is looking like a much better bet for production with Wilson back on the field. With Chris Carson possibly returning from a neck injury and Alex Collins dealing with a groin issue, Rashaad Penny could be the Seahawks’ healthiest RB, which apart from a potential fantasy quagmire might be a sign that we are in the end times.