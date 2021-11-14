What you need to know
What to watch for Sunday in fantasy footballReturn to menu
Bills at Jets, 1 p.m.
Given how shockingly successful the Jaguars were at shackling Buffalo’s offense last week by covering outside receivers and daring the Bills to throw short or run the ball, we should expect the Jets to try the same thing. Having had a week to lick their wounds and come up with a counterattack, just how will the Bills respond? Stefon Diggs managers probably wouldn’t mind seeing him deployed on more underneath routes, giving him yards-after-the-catch opportunities and sparing us all from seeing Cole Beasley turn another 11 targets into eight catches for 33 yards.
Mike White gets another chance to show what he can do for New York at QB, and if he again plays very well, it would not be crazy to see him keep the job for a while, keeping No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson on the bench. That would probably be good news for most members of the Jets’ offense, who were in desperate need of sustained drives before White took over for the injured Wilson.
Seahawks at Packers, 4:25 p.m.
Geno Smith was not a disaster while filling in as Seattle’s starting QB, but folks both there and in fantasyland have to be thrilled that Russell Wilson has made such a speedy recovery from his injured finger. Tyler Lockett finally meshed with Smith in Week 8 after a couple of rough outings, but the veteran WR is looking like a much better bet for production with Wilson back on the field. With Chris Carson possibly returning from a neck injury and Alex Collins dealing with a groin issue, Rashaad Penny could be the Seahawks’ healthiest RB, which apart from a potential fantasy quagmire might be a sign that we are in the end times.
So ... Aaron Rodgers has been in the news a bit. Despite a 10-day layoff that ended Saturday, he is expected to play today and end Jordan Love’s mercifully brief reign of error. Green Bay failed to land Odell Beckham Jr., meaning that someone from among Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb still has a great chance of emerging as a consistent No. 2 receiver to Davante Adams.
Chiefs at Raiders, 8:20 p.m.
What Jacksonville did to Buffalo last week is what Kansas City has been regularly seeing of late, and the Chiefs have had a remarkably tough time hitting on those big plays that made life for Patrick Mahomes and Co. so easy for so long. This is another team that had hoped to augment its attack with Beckham, but perhaps Josh Gordon will finally dust off some of his old game-breaking skills.
Following the release of Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas added former Rams WR DeSean Jackson this week, and the veteran speedster should get a deep ball or two straight away from Derek Carr. Kenyan Drake has been a bigger factor in the Raiders’ offense over the past two weeks, putting him very much into flex consideration. Formerly elite Raiders TE Darren Waller had been an oddly limited contributor for several games before a 92-yard performance last week, and his managers will want to see that usage continue.
Ryan Fitzpatrick reportedly is unlikely to play again this seasonReturn to menu
Ryan Fitzpatrick is unlikely to play again this season for the Washington Football Team, according to a source cited by The Post’s Nicki Jhabvala.
Fitzpatrick partially dislocated his hip in the season opener and was initially projected to miss 6-8 weeks. However, other factors, such as whether there was tissue damage to the surrounding area, came into play for the 38-year-old quarterback.
A recent MRI showed “some progress,” Coach Ron Rivera said last week, but added that he had “been given no timetable” for Fitzpatrick’s return.
The hip subluxation occurred when Fitzpatrick was sacked by Uchenna Nwosu early in the second quarter of the 2-6 team’s season-opening loss the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. He has not played since then.
Washington hosts the Buccaneers Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern time.
Covid isn’t over for the NFL, as Ben Roethlisberger becomes the latest star QB ruled out of a gameReturn to menu
The pandemic isn’t over. Not for the country or the world, and not for the NFL.
For a second straight weekend, a prominent NFL quarterback will miss a game following a positive test for the coronavirus.
Last Sunday, it was Aaron Rodgers missing the Green Bay Packers’ loss at Kansas City.
This Sunday, it’s Ben Roethlisberger missing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ game at home against the Detroit Lions.
Roethlisberger, unlike Rodgers, is vaccinated. He said during a radio interview last week on the Dan Patrick Show that he’s vaccinated. Roethlisberger’s vaccinated status was confirmed Saturday by two people familiar with the situation. Thus, his placement on the Steelers’ covid-19 reserve list could only have been due to a positive test for the virus, under the protocols. The Steelers, however, did not confirm that, saying only that they were placing Roethlisberger on the list and he would miss Sunday’s game.
Roethlisberger, as a vaccinated player, can rejoin team activities with two negative coronavirus test results 24 hours apart. But that can’t happen in time for Sunday’s game. So the Steelers will turn to backup quarterback Mason Rudolph as they face the winless Lions. The Steelers have won four straight games and, with a victory Sunday, can move into a first-place tie with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.
Welcome to the second half of the NFL’s longest regular seasonReturn to menu
The second half of the first 18-week regular season in NFL history begins in earnest, with Sunday’s slate of Week 10 games at hand.
The 17-game regular season was put into effect this year by NFL team owners under the new collective bargaining agreement ratified by a narrow vote of players leaguewide in March 2020.
The central trade-off of that labor negotiation was the players agreeing to a 17th regular season game for an increased share of league revenue under the salary cap system. It was a divisive issue for players at the time, as the CBA was approved by only 51.5 percent of the 1,978 dues-paying union members who cast votes during the ratification process.
It remains divisive, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said last week on a podcast that a 17-game season is “pointless” and “a terrible decision” reflective of the power that owners wield over players in the CBA process.
“I think 16 is plenty,” Brady said.
Brady’s criticism of the 17-gme season drew a response from Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter, the president of the NFL Players Association.
“Tom is challenging us to move in a way similar to the owners — which is to act as a unified group, even if we disagree, and fight in a coordinated way for what we deserve,” Tretter wrote in an essay on the NFLPA’s website. “The formula is not complicated, but getting everyone to commit to this formula is much more difficult for us than it is for them.”
We have the season’s first snow game. Guess where.Return to menu
By the standards of hardy Wisconsin residents, this hardly qualifies as a major snow, but the first snow game of the season is taking place this weekend in, of course, Green Bay, where the Packers play the Seattle Seahawks.
The snow, with light accumulation, is expected to end before kickoff at 4:25 p.m. Eastern, with the forecast calling for a breezy late afternoon and temperatures in the upper 30s.
At least one player is excited about it.
Not to be outdone, Pittsburgh may get a bit of snow, too, for the Steelers’ 1 p.m. game against the Detroit Lions.