Week 10 of the NFL season was marked by the returns and absences of some notable quarterbacks. In Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers looked much less rusty following his one-week, coronavirus-related hiatus than the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, who was back after missing three games with a finger injury, but could not lead his team to any points in a loss to the Packers. Cam Newton rejoined the Carolina Panthers’ lineup and immediately helped them blow out the Arizona Cardinals, who started the game without Kyler Murray (ankle) and then lost backup Colt McCoy (chest) in the second half.