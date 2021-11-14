Week 10 of the NFL season was marked by the returns and absences of some notable quarterbacks. In Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers looked much less rusty following his one-week, coronavirus-related hiatus than the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, who was back after missing three games with a finger injury, but could not lead his team to any points in a loss to the Packers. Cam Newton rejoined the Carolina Panthers’ lineup and immediately helped them blow out the Arizona Cardinals, who started the game without Kyler Murray (ankle) and then lost backup Colt McCoy (chest) in the second half.

The Dallas Cowboys got back the version of Dak Prescott they desperately need, as he guided a thrashing of the Atlanta Falcons a week after looking shaky during a listless loss in his first game following a calf injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers, without Ben Roethlisberger because of coronavirus protocols, tied the Detroit Lions, who improved to 0-8-1 and now can’t go 0-17 even if they fail to win a game the rest of the way.

In their second game without Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints lost a second straight close contest, this time to the surging Tennessee Titans. The New England Patriots have had Mac Jones all season long, and the rookie quarterback’s improvement has mirrored a resurgence that included a pounding Sunday of the visiting Cleveland Browns. The Buffalo Bills stayed just ahead of the Patriots in the AFC East by crushing the New York Jets.

Close Week 10 wins were enjoyed by the Minnesota Vikings, over the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Indianapolis Colts, over the Jacksonville Jaguars. That the Washington Football Team beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at all was a surprise, let alone by 10 points, while the Philadelphia Eagles sprung a milder upset by traveling to Denver and dismantling the Broncos.

Read below for details and analysis of the Week 10 action.