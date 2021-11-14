The Dallas Cowboys got back the version of Dak Prescott they desperately need, as he guided a thrashing of the Atlanta Falcons a week after looking shaky during a listless loss in his first game following a calf injury. The Pittsburgh Steelers, without Ben Roethlisberger because of coronavirus protocols, tied the Detroit Lions, who improved to 0-8-1 and now can’t go 0-17 even if they fail to win a game the rest of the way.
In their second game without Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints lost a second straight close contest, this time to the surging Tennessee Titans. The New England Patriots have had Mac Jones all season long, and the rookie quarterback’s improvement has mirrored a resurgence that included a pounding Sunday of the visiting Cleveland Browns. The Buffalo Bills stayed just ahead of the Patriots in the AFC East by crushing the New York Jets.
Close Week 10 wins were enjoyed by the Minnesota Vikings, over the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Indianapolis Colts, over the Jacksonville Jaguars. That the Washington Football Team beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at all was a surprise, let alone by 10 points, while the Philadelphia Eagles sprung a milder upset by traveling to Denver and dismantling the Broncos.
Read below for details and analysis of the Week 10 action.
Packers, with Aaron Rodgers back, shut out Russell Wilson and Seahawks
Aaron Rodgers’s return for the Green Bay Packers worked out better than Russell Wilson’s comeback for the Seattle Seahawks.
Both star quarterbacks had their struggles. But Wilson, whose absence was far longer, struggled far more and the Seahawks lost, 17-0, at Lambeau Field.
The Seahawks were shut out for the first time since 2011, the season before Wilson arrived in the NFL. Wilson threw two interceptions while completing 20 of 40 passes for 161 yards. He returned after missing three games following surgery to repair an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
The Seahawks’ record dropped to 3-6. They had a frustrating day all around, culminating in wide receiver DK Metcalf getting ejected during a late-game scuffle with Packers players. He attempted to reenter the game but was sent back to the sideline by the officials.
The Packers, at 8-2, took over the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff chase. Tailback A.J. Dillon ran for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to break open what had been a 3-0 game through three quarters. Dillon took over after Aaron Jones, Green Bay’s standout running back, suffered a knee injury.
Rodgers threw an interception as part of a 23-for-37, 292-yard passing performance. He played after missing last Sunday’s loss at Kansas City following his positive test for the coronavirus.
Vikings blow another lead, but recover for key win vs. Chargers
Once again, the Minnesota Vikings built a double-digit lead. Once again, they blew their advantage.
But this time, the Vikings rallied back, got another 10-point edge and held on for a 27-20 win over the host Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) that improved their record to 4-5 and kept them in the thick of the playoff hunt.
Second-half touchdowns by tight end Tyler Conklin and running back Dalvin Cook helped them overcome a four-point deficit. Cook later picked up four yards on a 4th-and-2 play with just over two minutes left that allowed Minnesota to kneel out the clock.
Conklin also scored a touchdown in the first half, at which point the Vikings held a 13-3 lead. That marked the sixth time in nine games that they led by at least 10 points, and they’ve held leads of at least seven points in every game this season. But coming into Sunday Minnesota had just three wins to show for it.
Kirk Cousins threw the ball well for the Vikings, completing 25 of 37 passes for 294 yards, two touchdowns and a 109.5 rating. Chargers counterpart Justin Herbert, coming off a stellar performance in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, was relatively ineffective Sunday. He completed 20 of 34 passes for just 195 yards, one touchdown, one interception and a 72.5 rating.
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 143 yards on nine catches for Minnesota, and Cook had 118 yards from scrimmage.
Packers' Aaron Jones suffers knee injury
Green Bay Packers tailback Aaron Jones left the game against the Seattle Seahawks with a knee injury.
The Packers called him questionable to return to the game.
CBS reported on its broadcast that Jones had tears in his eyes after leaving the medical tent on the Packers’ sideline and proceeded to speak to family members in the stands.
Backup tailback A.J. Dillon scored the game’s first touchdown on a three-yard run in the fourth quarter to increase the Packers’ lead to 10-0.
Eagles' Darius Slay takes Melvin Gordon fumble 82 yards for TD
The last play of the third quarter Sunday could well prove to have been a game-changer for the Eagles. Philadelphia’s Darius Slay picked up a fumble by the Denver Broncos’ Melvin Gordon and produced a weaving, 82-yard touchdown.
That helped give the Eagles a 27-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter, after the Broncos had been driving for what they hoped would be a game-tying touchdown. Gordon coughed up the ball on a fourth-and-1 play from Philadelphia’s 22-yard line.
Gordon had scored a touchdown earlier in the game, while Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith scored two for his side.
Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson trade end-zone interceptions
So, Aaron Rodgers vs. Russell Wilson is a 3-0 game into the fourth quarter.
Of course it is.
The return of two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks to their teams is making for a less-than-captivating defensive struggle at Lambeau Field.
The two threw dueling end zone interceptions in the third quarter.
Wilson, back in the Seattle Seahawks’ lineup after missing three games with a finger injury, threw an end zone interception to Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King at one end of the field.
Rodgers, in his return for the Packers after sitting out one game following his positive test for the coronavirus, obliged by throwing an end zone interception to Seahawks safety Jamal Adams at the opposite end of the field while trying to make something out of nothing.
First touchdown wins?
Cardinals go to third-string QB after Colt McCoy leaves with injury
Already without starting quarterback Kyler Murray because of an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals saw his backup, Colt McCoy, leave a game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers in the second half with a chest injury.
The Cardinals said McCoy was questionable to return. He was replaced by third-string quarterback Chris Streveler, who took a sack on fourth down to end a drive and then, on the second possession in which he appeared, lost a fumble.
At that point, the score was 31-3 in Carolina’s favor, suggesting that Arizona might not be in a hurry to bring back the 35-year-old McCoy, who was injured while getting sacked in the third quarter.
Streveler, 26, is in his second NFL season after going undrafted out of South Dakota in 2018 before playing in the Canadian Football League.
Packers take 3-0 lead over Seahawks at halftime as star QBs return
The star quarterbacks were back on their field for their respective teams, but there weren’t many points on the scoreboard to show for it after one half of a game Sunday between the Green Bay Packers and the visiting Seattle Seahawks.
The Packers went to the locker room with a 3-0 lead — making for the lowest-scoring first half in the NFL this season — despite having Aaron Rodgers back in their lineup. He missed last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, during which backup quarterback Jordan Love struggled to move the offense, after testing positive for the coronavirus. Rodgers cleared medical protocols on Saturday, just in time to suit up against the Seahawks.
Russell Wilson was under center for Seattle for the first time in four games after breaking the middle finger on his throwing hand. Whether because of rust or tough defense by Green Bay, he threw for just 66 yards on 8-of-13 passing while taking two sacks. Rodgers threw for 160 yards and his team dominated the time of possession, but the Packers missed chances to put more points on the board.
Green Bay’s Mason Crosby missed a 42-yard field goal attempts on the Packers’ first possession, then they later had a turnover on downs after a Rodgers pass fell incomplete on a fourth-and-2 play from the Seahawks’ 34-yard line. Crosby’s made field goal, from just 27 yards out, capped a 14-play, 82-yard drive.
Behind Cam Newton's two touchdowns, Panthers have 23-0 halftime lead in Arizona
Quarterback Cam Newton’s return to the NFL and to the Carolina Panthers was glorious, at least for a half.
Newton, who reached a deal Thursday with the quarterback-needy Panthers, had a touchdown run and a touchdown pass in the first half in Arizona.
The Panthers lead the Cardinals, 23-0, at the intermission.
P.J. Walker started at quarterback for Carolina in place of the injured Sam Darnold. He completed 17 of 22 first-half passes for 130 yards. Tailback Christian McCaffrey had 90 rushing yards and 39 receiving yards.
But the star of the half was Newton, who was active for the game and had a handful of offensive packages at his disposal. The former league MVP for the Panthers had a two-yard touchdown run. He followed up with a two-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Robby Anderson.
Newton had been out of the NFL since being released by the New England Patriots before the season.
The Cardinals are struggling without quarterback Kyler Murry and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Both are on the inactive list. Colt McCoy, in his second straight start in place of Murray, threw an interception and had only 67 first-half passing yards. The Cardinals managed three first downs and had 62 yards of total offense.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert out after taking blow to head on tackle
The Philadelphia Eagles announced Sunday that Dallas Goedert was ruled out for the rest of the game after the tight end took a blow to the head while getting tackled.
Goedert was injured at the end of a 24-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter against the Broncos. Denver’s Ronald Darby was pulling Goedert to the ground when safety Justin Simmons delivered a blow that led to the Eagles standout getting checked for a head injury.
No penalty was called on the play because Goedert had changed from a receiver, who might be considered defenseless on such a hit, to a runner with the ball. In addition, Simmons was apparently not deemed by officials to have lowered his helmet before delivering the blow, which could have been flagged.
Winless Lions get a tie in OT against Roethlisberger-less Steelers
The Detroit Lions are still winless.
But at least they won’t become the first team in NFL history to go 0-17.
The Lions recovered a fumble with time running out in overtime to escape from Pittsburgh with a 16-16 tie against the Steelers. The result improved Detroit’s record to 0-8-1, keeping them on track to potentially lose 16 games during the NFL’s first 17-game regular season.
The Lions have already accounted for one of the only two 0-16 seasons in league history, with that luckless campaign occurring in 2008; the 2017 Cleveland Browns were the other team to run the table in the wrong direction.
On Sunday, Detroit had a chance for an immediate win in overtime, but place-kicker Ryan Santoso missed a 48-yard field goal attempt. Two punts later, the Steelers were on the move late in the extra session before their 10-play, 51 -yard drive ended in Lions territory with a fumble by rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth.
Pittsburgh (5-3-1) was playing without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was placed this week on the reserve/covid list. Backup Mason Rudolph filled in and 30 passes on 50 attempts, but he accumulated just 242 yards on those throws for one touchdown and one interception.
In cold, wet conditions in Pittsburgh, Lions quarterback Jared Goff was even less efficient, as he completed 14 of 25 passes for 114 yards while taking four sacks. Detroit scored both its touchdowns on the ground, but neither came from standout back D’Andre Swift, who otherwise was a central figure on offense with 130 yards on 33 carries. After one of the Lions’ touchdowns, Santoso missed an extra point, which contributed to the need for overtime and helped deny his team a win.
Rookie running back Najee Harris had 105 yards on 26 carries and added 28 receiving yards. Veteran defensive lineman Cameron Heyward had two of Pittsburgh’s sacks.
Colts survive close game against visiting Jaguars
When the first quarter ended in Indianapolis with the Colts holding a 17-6 lead over the visiting Jaguars, it seemed very unlikely that the game would turn into a nail-biter. Jacksonville was coming off a stunning win over the Buffalo Bills but was still 2-6 and widely regarded as one of the worst teams in the NFL, while the Colts arguably deserved better than the 4-5 record they brought into Sunday’s game.
However, the Jaguars submitted a second straight feisty effort. This time, though, they fell just short in a 23-17 loss. Jacksonville pulled to within 20-17 in the fourth quarter before Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz led his team on a key field goal drive late in the game. The outcome was still in doubt, though, until Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence fumbled in Colts territory with less than a minute to play.
Jonathan Taylor had 116 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Colts, but he did most of his damage in the first quarter. Tight end Dan Arnold led the Jags with five catches for 67 yards.
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers ends epic TD drought as NE stomps Cleveland
To those not in the know, the excitement shown by Jakobi Meyers’s New England Patriots teammates after he caught an 11-yard touchdown pass Sunday might have seemed odd, if not outright inappropriate. After all, the score and subsequent extra point gave the Patriots a 45-7 lead over the Cleveland Browns late in the fourth quarter, which is usually not a situation in which players for the winning side display a major amount of exuberance over adding even more points to an inevitable victory.
But as the other Patriots well understood, Meyers was long, long overdue to catch a touchdown. In fact, the third-year wide receiver came into Sunday’s game with the most career receptions of any NFL player who had yet to catch a touchdown pass to that point.
The dubious streak, during which Meyers threw two touchdown passes, reached 134 scoreless receptions before Meyers finally found the end zone on a catch.
While that moment was arguably the happiest for the Patriots in Sunday’s game, they had plenty of other developments about which to be thrilled. For one, rookie quarterback Mac Jones played so well and led New England to such a big lead that he wasn’t even on the field anymore for Meyers’s touchdown catch, which was thrown by backup New England quarterback Brian Hoyer.
Jones was lifted after helping the Patriots (6-4) take a 38-7 lead early in the fourth quarter with his second touchdown pass of the day to tight end Hunter Henry. Jones completed 19 of 23 passes overall for 198 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 142.1 rating. Another rookie, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, filled in for starter Damien Harris (concussion) by running for 100 yards and two scores on 20 carries.
On the other side, the Browns (5-5) took a 7-0 lead before getting trounced in a game that held major implications for the AFC playoff race. Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield, playing through lingering injuries, was having a poor outing when he was hurt on a knockdown and replaced by backup Case Keenum.
Cam Newton wastes no time scoring for the Panthers
No sooner did Cam Newton enter the game than he scored on a two-yard touchdown run, yelling, “I’m back!” after crossing the goal line against the Cardinals. For good measure, he passed for another touchdown moments later.
Newton signed with his former Panthers team last week and came into the game with Carolina in a second and goal situation at the 2-yard line.
The score was the 71st rushing touchdown of Newton’s career and extends his NFL record for a quarterback.
In his glee, Newton removed his helmet to yell and was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Shortly after that series, Newton hit Robby Anderson with a 2-yard touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead over the Cardinals.
Titans hold on as Saints fail on tying two-point conversion
The Tennessee Titans held on to beat the New Orleans Saints, 23-21, in Nashville when the Saints failed on a would-be tying two-point conversion with just more than a minute remaining.
The Saints nearly erased deficits of 20-6 and 23-12. Quarterback Trevor Siemian threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquez Callaway with 1:16 remaining.
The Saints lined up for a potential tying two-point play but were pushed back by a false start penalty. The attempt from the 7-yard line was unsuccessful, as Siemian threw incomplete.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for a touchdown and ran for another for the Titans. Kicker Randy Bullock provided three field goals.
Siemian had two touchdown passes for the Saints.