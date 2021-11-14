Dowd is on injured reserve for the second time this season after suffering a lower-body injury last week. He is eligible to come off IR for Washington’s game Tuesday at Anaheim. Dowd was on the ice before the Capitals’ morning skate Sunday wearing a full-contact jersey.
Coach Peter Laviolette said Sunday morning that he was unsure whether Dowd would travel with the team on its four-game trip to the West Coast that begins Tuesday and also includes games at Los Angeles, San Jose and Seattle. Laviolette also was unsure whether center Nicklas Backstrom, who is on long-term injured reserve with a hip injury, and winger T.J. Oshie, who is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, would be traveling.
Dowd’s extension runs through the 2024-25 season, and Sunday’s move locks up the Capitals’ experienced depth up the middle. Backstrom’s contract, which has a $9.2 million average annual value, runs through 2024-25, as does center Evgeny Kuznetsov’s deal with a $7.8 million AAV. Lars Eller, who has one goal in 14 games this year, has one more year on his contract after this season at $3.5 million.
Rookie center Connor McMichael, 20, has filled in with Backstrom sidelined and remains on his entry-level contract. The Capitals’ 2019 first-round draft pick has impressed, playing in 12 games and recording two goals and three assists while averaging 11:32 of ice time.
Dowd’s extension does raise questions about the team’s future at his position. It’s unclear whether the Capitals see McMichael being a full-time NHLer next year, and if so, whether he would play center or wing.
More from The Post: