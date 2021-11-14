“I don’t think this team gets enough credit,” defender Emily Sonnett said afterward.
After Sunday’s victory, it’s hard to argue with that. The outcome would have seemed improbable early in the season when the Spirit was rocked by allegations of verbal abuse against coach Richie Burke, who stepped down and was later fired after a league investigation. Amid an ownership dispute in which the Spirit players took the unusual step of calling for CEO and controlling owner Steve Baldwin to sell his stake in the club to his female co-owner, Y. Michele Kang, the Spirit had to forfeit two games for violations of the league’s coronavirus protocols.
But buoyed by Ashley Sanchez’s nifty flick in the 68th minute and a back line full of grinders, the Spirit stretched its winning streak to six games and its unbeaten run to 8-0-3 — not counting those forfeits. Washington will play the winner of Sunday night’s Portland Thorns-Chicago Red Stars semifinal Saturday afternoon in Louisville for the NWSL crown.
“We’ve been in almost playoff mode from when we all returned from the Olympics,” Sonnett said. “So this game felt honestly more comfortable because we’ve been in playoff mode and we’ve been hungry for points.”
The Reign had several advantages coming in — including its waterlogged pitch, which barely survived an overnight onslaught of rain, and the chance to sleep at home while the Spirit was making its third grueling trip to Tacoma this season. And then there was the inspired play of Megan Rapinoe, who at 36 is mulling retirement after a brilliant career.
It seemed the Reign might run away early after Rapinoe got a breakaway, raced to the net and dropped in a perfect pass to Eugénie Le Sommer, who pushed the ball past diving goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe from about eight yards in the third minute.
Bledsoe came in on a streak of three straight shutouts — including last Sunday’s 1-0 extra-time win over North Carolina in the quarterfinals — and had held opponents scoreless in five of the past six games. And then Rapinoe got another breakaway opportunity in the 10th minute, but her try sailed just right of the goal.
Washington didn’t waver.
“I think we knew we were going to get another goal,” Sanchez said.
Trinity Rodman got the equalizer in the 12th minute. Sam Staab took advantage of poor transition defense by the Reign and booted the ball toward the goal from midfield, causing keeper Sarah Bouhaddi to charge out of the net. Rodman beat her and a defender to the ball, then poked it under Bouhaddi’s arm. It was the 19-year-old’s seventh goal of the season.
The Reign outshot the Spirit 23-13, and that disparity showed in the second-half scoring chances. Washington didn’t have many, and when it did, Sanchez had no idea what would happen when the ball left her foot in the 68th minute. She took a pass at the top of the box, bounced a shot off Bouhaddi, then gathered the rebound by the right post and lofted the ball with her right foot.
“I just chipped it [to the] back post, and then it kind of went in,” Sanchez said. “You can tell people I meant it, though.”
Bledsoe and the defense absorbed a flurry of shots over the next 10 minutes, with Sonnett blocking a few and Bledsoe going to the ground multiple times. The Spirit turned back point-blank shots by former Spirit standout Rose Lavelle on three occasions, and Bledsoe stopped Le Sommer’s header with a dive to her right with 20 seconds left in stoppage time.
Interim coach Kris Ward said he thinks the team’s resolve came together in September, when the Spirit lost two weeks amid its coronavirus troubles. His team emerged with a different outlook.
“As difficult and as hectic and crazy as that moment in time was, it really was a galvanizing effect for us,” Ward said. “And Kelley [O’Hara] and Sonnett were a part of that because that was just how they reacted to that situation. Yeah, it could have gone any which way, but they were like: ‘No, we’re not going to be deterred by this. We’re going to go.’ ”
And now it’s off to Louisville, with the franchise’s first title just one victory away.
