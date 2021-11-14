“So, what he’ll do is he’ll continue to work, do his rehab stuff, and he’ll be reevaluated soon,” Rivera said. "... The nice thing is that there is progress and it’s shown some positive signs, but I’ve been given no timetable.”
Fitzpatrick suffered the hip subluxation early in the second quarter of the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. On a pass play, Chargers edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu beat Washington left tackle Charles Leno Jr. to drive Fitzpatrick to the ground for a sack. The quarterback lay motionless before eventually limping off the field with team doctors by his side.
Fitzpatrick was later placed on injured reserve, with the hope he might return for the second half of the season, following its Week 9 bye. But his loss was a major blow to the team’s vision for Year 2 under Rivera.
After cycling through four starting quarterbacks last season, Washington signed Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million on the belief that his experience (16 seasons) would stabilize the offense while Rivera and his staff continued to develop the roster and build around the quarterback position. The thinking: If and when the team finds its long-term answer at quarterback, he would be set up to succeed with a solid offensive line and plenty of playmakers.
But as NFL Network first reported Sunday morning, Washington is now likely to finish the season with Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen filling the void at quarterback, as the team limps into the final stretch of the season.
Washington won two of its first three games with Heinicke as its starter this season, thanks to some late-game heroics from the quarterback. But it has since lost four consecutive games, and his play in that span has fallen off, with twice as many interceptions (six) as touchdowns (three) and a -33.7 total offensive EPA that ranks 31st out of 33 quarterbacks that have started at least one game.
The day after Washington’s Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos, Rivera said he planned to stick with Heinicke as his starter because he’s “been productive for the most part,” despite continued struggles in the red zone and on third downs.
More concerning are the slew of injuries that have hindered Washington on both offense and defense.
“You look at what’s happened with the offensive line, losing your entire right side,” Rivera said last Friday. “Now we lose our starting center, you lose your tight end, there are a couple of other vertical threats. That adds up. That makes it difficult. I think the guys that are playing are fighting. They’re giving their best, but we’re a little undermanned. But nobody cares. That’s the nature of the game. You got to win football games and that’s the bottom line.”