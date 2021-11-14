And yet, as I reminded him many times, the trade probably was the best thing that ever happened to him. It got him to Washington. He played for Lombardi, and he eventually became a highly successful executive with Bethesda-based Marriott. Best of all, for many years he was a beloved voice in an iconic Washington radio broadcasting team along with his former teammate and best friend, Sonny Jurgensen, and play-by-play man Frank Herzog.