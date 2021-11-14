Sitting in the memorabilia-filled den of his Middleburg home, Sam told me he had been knocked out at least 10 times in 1969. Each time he went to the sideline, a trainer would pull out smelling salts, then hold up four fingers and ask Sam to count them.
“If you got to two, you’d go back in,” he said. “I always went back in.”
Sam Huff was a hero of mine growing up on Long Island as a Giants fan in the 1950s and ‘60s. I vividly recall driving with my family to the Bronx apartment of friends who lived near Yankee Stadium and seeing the bright lights and hearing the booming roars through the open car window when my favorite team was in action.
Sam was a tackling terror, the fearsome man in the middle of a dominant defense considered among the best in NFL history. I sometimes can’t remember what I had for breakfast these days, but I can still recite most of the names and numbers of the defensive unit — led by No. 70 himself, the indomitable Sam Huff.
And, oh, the stories he could tell, beginning with his hardscrabble life growing up as an Edna, W.Va., miner’s son in Coal Camp No. 9. He recalled the evenings his father came home covered in coal dust to a bathtub placed over a drainage hole in the living room floor. That’s where the post-bath, pitch-black water from the tub went down under the house.
Sam was a star athlete at Farmington High and went to West Virginia University, playing offensive and defensive line and kicking off. The first time he faced Syracuse, led by a fairly decent running back, Sam’s head coach, Art Lewis, warned him not to kick the ball to Jim Brown. Sam being Sam did it anyway, and he never forgot what followed.
Brown fielded it and burst through the middle, and Sam was the last line of defense. They collided head-on, and Sam told me he had been hit so hard, he thought Brown had knocked the enamel off his teeth. It was the first of many jarring confrontations, and both men grew to develop a deep mutual respect.
But Sam had absolutely no respect for New York Coach Allie Sherman, who broke up the still-formidable Giants defense and traded him to Washington in 1964. As he spoke about that trade during one of our sessions, the longer he went on, the more agitated he became, his cheeks turning red and his somewhat high-pitched voice almost howling out his words.
To paraphrase, if he ever saw that bleep-bleeping Allie Sherman walking down the street, he would ditch his car in the middle of traffic and go knock the living bleep out of that no-good, bleeping-bleep.
In 1960, Sam was the subject of a CBS documentary, “The Violent World of Sam Huff,” that was narrated by Walter Cronkite and a must-see TV event that helped further popularize the NFL. A year earlier, he was on the cover of Time magazine and the Giants were the toast of the town.
And yet, as I reminded him many times, the trade probably was the best thing that ever happened to him. It got him to Washington. He played for Lombardi, and he eventually became a highly successful executive with Bethesda-based Marriott. Best of all, for many years he was a beloved voice in an iconic Washington radio broadcasting team along with his former teammate and best friend, Sonny Jurgensen, and play-by-play man Frank Herzog.
It also got him closer to West Virginia, were he and his longtime significant other, Carol Holden, became involved in horse racing. They had a small farm in Middleburg, raised racehorses and created the West Virginia Breeders Classics, a series of rich races in Charles Town that became an instant and lasting success.
Sam loved living in horse country, and he was a popular figure around town. He was a grand marshal one year, Santa Claus another in the Middleburg Christmas parade. He ate breakfast daily at the counter of the old Coach Stop restaurant, talking to anyone who came by — friends or total strangers.
After being diagnosed with dementia in 2013, he didn’t get out much. When I occasionally saw him, he didn’t know my name, simply offering a smile and a “Hey, buddy” when I said hello.
I know in my heart and my head that all those violent-world collisions over 13 years in the NFL had to be the cause. And yet, even when I asked him during our book sessions — particularly the day he told me about the 1969 concussions — if he had any regrets, he would shake his head. No way, not a chance.
It took him far from the coal mines and black-water bathtubs and into a world most of us can only dream about. No, he always said, he would do it all over in a heartbeat — tooth enamel be damned.