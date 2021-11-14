The Saturday already had brimmed as November Saturdays do. Kingdoms real or alleged or both had found peril, their coaches twirling on imaginary spits. Florida had trailed Samford 42-35 at halftime, yet had decided to play the duration, had won 70-52 amid mass lampooning. No. 8 Oklahoma had run into a fence of a defense at No. 13 Baylor, prompting a double field-storming — one at 0:03, then a field-clearing, then another at 0:00, of which the outstanding Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard said, “We didn’t know, really, what was going on.” And then old No. 6 Michigan had gotten the big play it seemed to hunt across seven seasons under Jim Harbaugh, and it came from tight end Erick All, who caught a fine dink over the middle 47 yards from a Penn State end zone with 3:37 left, then romped to the right sideline and then up it for a 21-17 win.