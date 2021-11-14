So when St. Albans earned its spot in the D.C. State Athletic Association championship game, setting up another meeting with St. John’s, it had an opportunity to see how much it had grown.
On Sunday night at Catholic University, St. Albans secured a 2-0 win over the Cadets to earn the third state title in program history.
“Early on in the season, yeah, we took our licks a bit,” Bulldogs Coach Brian Schultz said. “But the way that these guys have grown, especially the senior leadership, is pretty unreal.”
A tense and scoreless match changed with 20 minutes remaining when St. Albans defender Leo Siegel connected on a corner kick, heading the ball past the goalkeeper and providing a breakthrough moment for a Bulldogs offense that had been threatening all evening.
“I was just trying to get up there and attack the ball,” Siegel said. “We had been making good runs all evening, but nobody had gotten on the end of one. So I got to the front post and went for it and it went in.”
After coming forward for the corner and giving his team a lead, Seigel returned to a back line that had been rock solid all season. That season-opening 3-0 loss to the Cadets (13-3-1) was one of just two games this season in which St. Albans (15-3-4) allowed more than one goal. Both of them were losses.
Now, Siegel and his teammates were tasked with holding off an increasingly desperate and talented St. John’s attack for another 20 minutes. They did just that and were rewarded with a last-minute goal, also off a corner, from senior James Boyle. At the final whistle, they were greeted by a horde of shirtless classmates that had provided a supportive soundtrack throughout the evening at Carlini Field.
The Bulldogs entered the DCSAA bracket fresh off championship heartbreak in the Interstate Athletic Conference tournament. After winning the regular season crown and earning the league’s top seed, St. Albans was upset by Landon, 1-0, in the final. Less than a week later, another championship mission began.
“We lost to Landon on a Thursday, and that next day, Friday, was one of our best training sessions of the year,” Schultz said. “There was a concentration and a focus that told me something like this was possible.”
