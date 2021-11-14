Sunday was through-the-looking-glass stuff for the WFT. It doesn’t just feel as if Washington perpetually plays from behind. Washington does perpetually play from behind. When kicker du jour Joey Slye booted his second straight field goal to conclude his team’s first two drives of the game, Washington had failed to reach the end zone but built a six-point lead. It was a modest accomplishment in any environment, and it somehow matched Washington’s largest lead of the season. Put another way: Not once had this group led by as much as a touchdown and an extra point.