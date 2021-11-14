So be honest about your thoughts. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struck with a 40-yard bomb from the arm of the greatest quarterback to ever play the game to cut the lead to four points in the fourth quarter, was the internal, in-the-DNA thought of a Washington Football Team fan: God, Brady’s gonna get the ball back, and we’re going to lose?
That would be not only understandable. It would be logical. For the sake of mental health, it’s just safer to expect bad to trump good with this outfit every time.
There was, at that moment, no room for the impossible notion that Brady wouldn’t again see the ball until less than half a minute remained, and when he finally got it, he would be down two scores.
That’s Sunday’s what-are-we-looking-at 29-19 victory for the Washington Football Team distilled to one eye-bulging reality: With 10 minutes 55 seconds remaining, Brady uncorked that touchdown to Mike Evans — and never threw another pass.
“You know you got the GOAT over there,” Washington safety Bobby McCain said, “and he can’t wait for you to give him a little time on the clock.”
He never got it. He didn’t get it because Heinicke essentially took his ball and went home, orchestrating a 19-play, 80-yard drive that included four third-down conversions, a touchdown on fourth and goal from the 1-yard line and took — it’s almost hard to type this — 10 minutes 26 seconds.
“The game ended in our hands,” star wide receiver Terry McLaurin said. “That’s the standard of what we want to continue to build off of going forward.”
Finally, this team has something to point to. It’s not yet, “That’s who we are,” not close. But at least it’s, “That’s what we want to be. That’s what we can be.”
“It shows what we’re capable of,” safety Kam Curl said.
The final drive happened in part because offensive coordinator Scott Turner got into a rhythm with Heinicke — his still-erratic, occasionally confounding, always adventurous quarterback — and dialed up a series of perfect calls. It happened because running back Antonio Gibson squared his shoulders to the line and carried nine times for some of the hardest yards he’ll earn all year, including bouncing outside on that fourth-and-one go-for-it call from Coach Ron Rivera to score the final touchdown.
And it happened because, on third and five from the 15, Turner turned to McLaurin, his best player.
“It was a play called to me to try to win the game,” McLaurin said. “I’m very thankful to be part of this team and to be a leader and to be trusted in those situations.”
McLaurin ran a slant and settled a yard beyond the sticks.
“Whenever you have a one-on-one with Terry,” Heinicke said, “take it.”
Heinicke got him the ball. McLaurin was thundered by a safety. When he rose, he still had it. First down, Washington.
“That’s a grown-man play right there,” wideout DeAndre Carter said. “That’s a grown-man drive.”
These things don’t happen to the Washington Football Team, because from week to week and year to year, the Washington Football Team and its fans can’t have nice things. And even this victory — which halted a miserable four-game losing streak and at minimum made next Sunday’s game at Carolina relevant — came with a significant downside, because it seems almost certain that second-year defensive end Chase Young is lost for the rest of the season with a knee injury.
But listen to an absolutely miserable and petulant Brady afterward.
“We just never really played on our terms,” Brady said. “We played from behind the whole game.”
In 20 years, how many times has a Washington player or coach described his own situation exactly that way? Infinity?
Sunday was through-the-looking-glass stuff for the WFT. It doesn’t just feel as if Washington perpetually plays from behind. Washington does perpetually play from behind. When kicker du jour Joey Slye booted his second straight field goal to conclude his team’s first two drives of the game, Washington had failed to reach the end zone but built a six-point lead. It was a modest accomplishment in any environment, and it somehow matched Washington’s largest lead of the season. Put another way: Not once had this group led by as much as a touchdown and an extra point.
And here they were, doing it to Brady, whose first-quarter line looked like this: 2 for 6 for 5 yards with two interceptions. Here they were, doing it to the defending Super Bowl champs, who entered the game averaging 31 points and 406.4 yards — and were held to 19 and 273, respectively. The first total matched a season low. The second established a new low.
“We were more desperate,” McCain said. “We were more desperate than Tampa Bay was. We knew it. They knew it.”
Who knows what will happen next? But Sunday’s result at least puts on pause the idea that this team has no identity, that its personnel decisions from last offseason were brutal and that the season is lost with eight games — an eternity — to play. It allows, at least for a week, Rivera’s assessments of his group to ring truthful rather than hollow.
“It’s going to take time,” Rivera said. “I know I’ve said it: We have to mature. We have to learn each other. We have to work together to understand really what we’re doing. We still have a ways to go. We’re not where we want to be. But this is a big step.”
For a week, that’s a realistic thought. There are still long-term questions at quarterback. Both defensive ends, potential stars, are now out with injuries. Their record is still 3-6, tied with the equally suspect New York Giants at the bottom of the NFC East.
But for once, it was the visiting quarterback at FedEx Field who summed up his feelings glumly.
“I like to win,” Brady said before heading off to sulk in a tall green juice.
Heinicke’s emotions?
“I got a big cooler of Bud Lights waiting for me,” Heinicke said.
The NFL occasionally stands on its head, and the vibe around a team can pivot wildly from week to week. Nothing illustrates that better than the Washington Football Team, now the authors of a 10-minute, 26-second work of art that at least keeps things interesting.