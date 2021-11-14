Washington crossed midfield on its opening drive and had a first down from the Bucs’ 34-yard line after Taylor Heinicke’s 14-yard completion to DeAndre Carter. Three plays later, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones dropped what should have been a third-down conversion and Washington settled for a 46-yard field goal by its new kicker, Joey Slye. (Washington 3, Tampa Bay 0, 9:57 left in the first quarter)
After a moment of silence for Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker and longtime Washington radio broadcaster Sam Huff, who died Saturday at 87, Tampa Bay won the coin toss and elected to receive.
The Bucs went three-and-out on their first possession, with Tom Brady, who faced pressure from Washington defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, throwing incomplete for Tyler Johnson on third-and-long. (Tampa Bay 0, Washington 0, 13:33 left in the first quarter)
Coming out of the bye week, Washington faces one of its biggest tests of a trying season when it welcomes the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers to FedEx Field. Quarterback Tom Brady, who turned 44 in August, leads the NFL with 25 touchdown passes against only five interceptions, and Tampa Bay paces the league in scoring at 32.5 points per game.
Brady will be without two of his favorite targets in wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Rob Gronkowski, both of whom will miss Sunday’s game with injuries, but the Buccaneers’ offense features plenty of other weapons, including wide receiver Chris Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette.
Slowing the Tampa Bay attack will depend on generating a strong pass rush, as Washington managed to do in last season’s wild-card game loss to the Bucs. That won’t be an easy task in the rematch. Tampa Bay has allowed 12 sacks this season, tied for the second-fewest in the league, and Washington edge rusher Montez Sweat is sidelined for several weeks with a fractured jaw.
Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who threw for 306 yards against the Buccaneers in the playoff loss, likely needs to have another big day for the burgundy and gold to pull off the upset. Washington’s offense should benefit of the return of right guard Brandon Scherff, and while wide receiver Curtis Samuel remains inactive, rookie wideout Dyami Brown will play. Expect running back J.D. McKissic to be active in the passing game, as the Tampa Bay defense is allowing only 78 rushing yards per game.