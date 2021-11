Washington crossed midfield on its opening drive and had a first down from the Bucs’ 34-yard line after Taylor Heinicke’s 14-yard completion to DeAndre Carter. Three plays later, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones dropped what should have been a third-down conversion and Washington settled for a 46-yard field goal by its new kicker, Joey Slye. (Washington 3, Tampa Bay 0, 9:57 left in the first quarter)