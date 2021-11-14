Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who threw for 306 yards against the Buccaneers in the playoff loss, likely needs to have another big day for the burgundy and gold to pull off the upset. Washington’s offense should benefit of the return of right guard Brandon Scherff, and while wide receiver Curtis Samuel remains inactive, rookie wideout Dyami Brown will play. Expect running back J.D. McKissic to be active in the passing game, as the Tampa Bay defense is allowing only 78 rushing yards per game.