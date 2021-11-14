Kickoff: 1 p.m., FedEx Field
TV: Fox
Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM
Line: Tampa Bay -10
Antonio Gibson’s TD run gives Washington a 29-19 lead in final minuteReturn to menu
With 31 seconds remaining and Tampa Bay out of timeouts, Ron Rivera kept his offense on the field on fourth-and-goal from the Buccaneers’ 1-yard line. On the ensuing play, Antonio Gibson capped Washington’s impressive 19-play drive with his second touchdown of the game, all but sealing an improbable win
The march, which took 10 minutes, 26 seconds, is the longest drive in the NFL this season. Taylor Heinicke took a knee on Washington’s two-point conversion attempt. (Washington 29, Tampa Bay 19, :29 left in the fourth quarter)
With a 23-19 lead, Washington is in the red zone at the two-minute warningReturn to menu
Washington picked the perfect time for its longest drive of the season. With a 23-19 lead, Taylor Heinicke has led a 16-play, 76-yard march that’s burned nearly nine minutes off the clock and has Washington at the Tampa Bay 9-yard line at the two-minute warning.
Washington has converted four third downs on the march, including a third-and-four reception by Adam Humphries along the left sideline and a third-and-five completion over the middle to Terry McLaurin, who held onto the ball despite being sandwiched by a pair of Bucs defenders. (Washington 23, Tampa Bay 19, 2:00 left in the fourth quarter)
Tampa Bay pulls within 23-19 in the fourth quarterReturn to menu
After Washington’s defense forced another Tampa Bay punt, the Buccaneers ended Washington’s next drive with its first takeaway of the game. Washington wide receiver Dax Milne caught a pass on third-and-long for an apparent first down, but had the ball knocked out by linebacker Lavonte David. Antoine Winfield recovered for Tampa Bay at the Washington 47-yard line.
Three plays later, Tom Brady connected with Mike Evans for a 40-yard touchdown. Ryan Succop missed the ensuing extra point. (Washington 23, Tampa Bay 19, 10:55 left in the third quarter)
Antonio Gibson’s TD run gives Washington a 23-13 leadReturn to menu
Washington answered Tampa Bay’s first touchdown drive with an impressive touchdown drive of its own. One play after a defensive pass interference penalty on Dee Delaney in the end zone, Antonio Gibson capped a 71-yard march by carrying multiple defenders across the goal line, with a bit of a push from lineman Wes Schweitzer.
Heinicke was 3 for 4 for 39 yards on the drive. Schweitzer came on to replace Brandon Scherff, who headed to the sideline with an apparent injury during the march. (Washington 23, Tampa Bay 13, 4:21 left in the third quarter)
Bucs cut Washington’s lead to 16-13 in third quarter on Tom Brady’s TD passReturn to menu
It didn’t take long for Tampa Bay to capitalize on its great field position. Tom Brady was 4 for 4 for 43 yards on the march, which culminated in his six-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cameron Brate. (Washington 16, Tampa Bay 13, 8:46 left in the third quarter)
Trailing 16-6, Bucs have their best starting field position of the gameReturn to menu
Washington’s latest drive nearly ended in a brutal turnover after tight end John Bates appeared to lose a fumble on a short completion. The call was overturned by replay review, as officials ruled Bates’s elbow was down before the ball came out. One play later, Taylor Heinicke was sacked at his own 1-yard line. Tress Way came on to punt after a near interception on third-and-long.
Tampa Bay will begin its next drive at the Washington 42-yard line, its best starting field position of the game. (Washington 16, Tampa Bay 6, 10:46 left in the third quarter)
Washington’s defense forces a puntReturn to menu
Washington doesn’t have a sack of Tom Brady, but the defensive line is generating some pressure, even without Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Jonathan Allen was in Tom Brady’s face on a third-down play on Tampa Bay’s first possession of the second half, resulting in an incompletion and a Buccaneers punt. (Washington 16, Tampa Bay 6, 12:02 left in the third quarter)
Washington goes three-and-out to start the second halfReturn to menu
According to the Fox broadcast, Washington scored on its first four drives in the first half for the first time since Sept. 25, 2016. Taylor Heinicke and Co. couldn’t make it five straight after going three-and-out on their first possession of the third quarter. Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White registered his second sack of the game to set up third-and-long. (Washington 16, Tampa Bay 6, 13:46 left in the third quarter)
Bucs capitalize on penalty, pull within 16-6 at halftimeReturn to menu
Tom Brady led the Bucs to the Washington 48-yard line before halftime, and while the clock expired on Brady’s completion to wide receiver Mike Evans, a facemask penalty on William Jackson III resulted in an untimed down. The Bucs capitalized on the mistake, with Ryan Succop booting a 31-yard field goal to pull Tampa Bay within 10. (Washington 16, Tampa Bay 6, halftime)
Joey Slye’s third field goal extends Washington’s lead to 16-3 before halftimeReturn to menu
Washington added to its lead before halftime with an 11-play, 64-yard drive that culminated in a 29-yard field goal by Joey Slye.
Heinicke caught a break early in the drive when safety Jordan Whitehead deflected what should’ve been an interception into the hands of wide receiver DeAndre Carter. He also got away with a dangerous throw on an out route in the red zone that Ross Cockrell nearly picked off.
Heinicke is 13 for 16 for 129 yards. He also may have lost another receiver, as tight end Ricky Seals-Jones was helped off the field with an apparent injury after making a catch on the play that preceded Slye’s third field goal of the game. (Washington 13, Tampa Bay 3, :58 left in the second quarter)
Chase Young ruled out with a knee injury; Terry McLaurin returnsReturn to menu
Terry McLaurin returned to the field on Washington’s latest drive and made a seven-yard catch as part of a 61-yard march that has the burgundy inside the red zone at the two-minute warning.
Washington defensive end Chase Young has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury. He had to be helped off the field after falling to the turf during a play in the second quarter. (Washington 13, Tampa Bay 3, 2:00 left in the second quarter)
Bucs trim Washington’s lead to 13-3 in the second quarterReturn to menu
Tampa Bay finally moved the ball on its fourth possession, driving 68 yards on 13 plays, but the Buccaneers settled for a short field goal by Ryan Succop after running back Gio Bernard dropped a short pass over the middle near the goal line. (Washington 13, Tampa Bay 3, 6:44 left in the second quarter)
Chase Young is helped off the field with an apparent leg injuryReturn to menu
Washington has a 13-0 lead in the second quarter, but the injury news is not good for the home team. Defensive end Chase Young was helped off the field with an apparent leg injury after a third-down conversion by the Buccaneers in the red zone.
Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin is questionable to return after heading to the locker room with a collarbone injury. McLaurin, who has two catches for nine yards, took a big hit from Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White after a short reception on Washington’s last touchdown drive. (Washington 13, Tampa Bay 0, 7:49 left in the second quarter)
Washington takes 13-0 lead on Taylor Heinicke TD passReturn to menu
Rather than settle for a 46-yard field goal, Washington went for it on fourth-and-three from the Tampa Bay 29-yard line and moved the chains with a Taylor Heinicke completion to J.D. McKissic. Three plays later, wide receiver DeAndre Carter got a step on cornerback Dee Delaney and Heinicke found him on a corner route for a 20-yard touchdown.
Heinicke is 9 for 11 for 83 yards. (Washington 13, Tampa Bay 0, 12:21 left in the second quarter)