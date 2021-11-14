According to the Fox broadcast, Washington scored on its first four drives in the first half for the first time since Sept. 25, 2016. Taylor Heinicke and Co. couldn’t make it five straight after going three-and-out on their first possession of the third quarter. Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White registered his second sack of the game to set up third-and-long. (Washington 16, Tampa Bay 6, 13:46 left in the third quarter)