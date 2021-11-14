All Young could do was watch from the sideline, hunched over his crutches, as his team used an impressive late touchdown drive to hold off the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 29-19 upset Sunday at FedEx Field.
The win defied the odds and certainly outpaced the expectations of those who watched Washington (3-6) spoil games earlier this season with repeated mistakes. The worst team in the worst division in the NFL, featuring a defense that had plummeted from a top group to one of the league’s worst in a year’s time, suddenly bounced back in a game reminiscent of its solid play late in the 2020 season.
It was gritty. Resilient. Thrilling, yet far from perfect. But this one, too, wasn’t without disappointment.
Young, Washington’s star second-year pass rusher who has struggled for much of the season, lost a chance to reverse course when he suffered a knee injury in the second quarter. Washington fears he has a torn right ACL, which would end his season with eight games remaining. Coach Ron Rivera said the team would know more Monday.
It’s the latest blow to a roster that already had lost its starting quarterback, starting tight end, a starting center and right tackle, a starting wide receiver and starting linebacker, not to mention its other starting defensive end, Montez Sweat.
Soon after Young waved off the cart and limped off the field with the assistance of team officials, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones left the field, too — with a hip injury.
Washington was reeling yet somehow played its best game of the season against the Bucs (6-3), relying on its running game — 34 carries — to wear out Tampa Bay’s second-ranked rushing defense as its own defenders sprang to life to harass Brady.
In the first quarter alone, Washington had two interceptions — by cornerback William Jackson III and safety Bobby McCain — while limiting Brady to five passing yards. Never in any quarter in his historic NFL career had Brady thrown two picks and managed as few as five yards through the air.
But Washington’s defensive line, led by tackle Jonathan Allen, stifled Brady, pressuring him enough to force errant throws and coming up with key stops.
On the other side, Washington’s offense scored on its first four possessions, a feat it hadn’t pulled off since 2016. Led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, whose career relaunched with his success against Tampa Bay in Washington’s first-round playoff loss in January, was the better quarterback on the field Sunday.
Brady closed the first half with a 30.0 passer rating, while Heinicke was at 121.1. He finished the game 26 for 32 with 256 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions for a 110.4 rating. Brady was 23 for 34 for 220 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions and an 80.5 rating.
Washington jumped to a 13-0 lead in the second quarter after new kicker Joey Slye nailed a pair of field goals, from 46 and 28 yards, and Heinicke connected with wide receiver DeAndre Carter on a 20-yard back-shoulder touchdown pass.
Heinicke and running back Antonio Gibson kept Washington on top in the second half, responding to Brady’s two touchdown passes — a six-yard completion to tight end Cameron Brate in the third, then a 40-yard completion to wide receiver Mike Evans in the fourth — with the ground game.
Gibson capped a 71-yard drive in the third quarter with a one-yard rushing touchdown, pushing a pile of players across the goal line to expand Washington’s lead back to double digits at 23-13. In the final minute, Gibson again scored on a one-yard run — capping a 19-play, 80-yard drive that lasted 10:26 and took the game out of Brady’s hands.
Gibson finished with 64 yards on 24 carries. Heinicke finished with a standing ovation and a fist pump as he jogged into the tunnel.
Somehow, some way — and without many of its star players — Washington had beaten Brady for the first time since 2003.