The injury took place during the second quarter, when Young tried to rush around Bucs left tackle Donovan Smith. When Smith shoved him, Young’s knee buckled and he collapsed, crawling a foot or two in visible pain. The team brought out a cart to transport Young from the field, but Young waved it away, and with a team staffer under each arm, he limped back to the locker room.
The impending rehab will be a new challenge for Young, the NFL’s reigning defensive rookie of the year. He has battled injuries before, such as sprained ankles at Ohio State in 2018 and a hip injury during the first 10 weeks of his rookie year, but he has never dealt with an ailment this severe. The typical recovery time for an ACL tear is six to nine months, according to the Cleveland Clinic, meaning Young could be ready for the start of the 2022 season.
Following the injury Sunday, Young spoke to his defensive teammates at halftime before re-emerging on the sidelines midway through the third quarter. He used crutches to follow the team’s offense and defense up and down the field as he normally would during a game, but on the offense’s final drive, Young went back into the locker room, grimacing in apparent pain.
“Hopefully he can come back and do well,” safety Bobby McCain said Sunday after the game. “We know he wants to be out there, and we have his back.”
