When finalized, the appointment will be a critical move for a club looking to improve and modernize its minor league system. Rizzo told The Washington Post last week that he would consider internal and external candidates. And while most of Watson’s background is in scouting, he was the Los Angeles Dodgers’ assistant general manager in charge of player development from 2008 to 2012. Before Rizzo hired him to join the Nationals, Watson was a senior vice president of baseball operations for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Watson will inherit a department in transition. Mark Scialabba, the Nationals’ previous head of player development, is shifting to assistant GM for player personnel. The Nationals also have a handful of minor league coaches and instructors to hire, including a hitting coordinator. The opening was created because the staff is growing, if only incrementally.
The hope is that increased investment, from staff to technology, will lead to better results. After selling off at the trade deadline, the Nationals, coming off a 65-97 finish, are counting on their young talent — and those grooming their young talent — to thrive in a way they haven’t in recent years.
The Athletic first reported Watson would be the director of player development.
Last week, while discussing player development changes at the general managers’ meetings in Carlsbad, Calif., Rizzo expressed a need to bring in outside perspectives. That’s how he explained the dismissal of four minor league coaches in mid-September, three of whom were long-tenured employees. Watson, though, will only check this box as someone coming from another department in the organization. He would not satisfy Rizzo’s stated goal of adding a fresh set of eyes to the mix.
But Watson and Rizzo could still do so during a critical round of hires this offseason. That will be Watson’s first task once the job is officially his.