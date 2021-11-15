In the 4A quarterfinals on Friday night, Old Mill will face Quince Orchard for the first time since its program’s defining moment.
“We always talk about our guys fighting adversity and not flinching and playing to the final whistle,” said Pfisterer, who became Old Mill’s head coach in May. “That game is a perfect example.”
All the players and most of the coaches from that game have departed. Old Mill (8-2) hasn’t secured a state title since 2011 and last appeared in the state championship game in 2014. Quince Orchard (11-0) has qualified for the biggest stage in three of the past four postseasons, winning in 2018.
The Cougars are a favorite to play for the state title, but Pfisterer said his team’s offense, which has averaged 45.3 points per game, may be its best since 2011. The Anne Arundel County program outscored its first two playoff opponents 117-6.
“We’ve always had a strong program,” Pfisterer said. “And we pride ourselves on playing well in November and December.”
— Kyle Melnick
Georgetown Prep coasts to third straight IAC title
For the better part of two years, Georgetown Prep football did not look like its normal self. In 2020, the Little Hoyas didn’t play. And early in this season, they suffered a 48-7 loss to Benedictine, their worst loss since 2006.
Even after all of that, though, the season ended with Prep in a familiar place: 5-0 in the Interstate Athletic Conference, and outright league champions for the third straight year.
“I’m actually really grateful that we lost the way that we lost against Benedictine, because if we were to win that game, I don’t think we would have changed our mind-set at all,” Prep senior Isaiah West said.
In West, the Little Hoyas found the kind of star that had carried them through their previous two titles. West rushed for three touchdowns in Friday’s 28-13 win at Bullis, even though Prep had sewn up the league title the week before.
West will play football at Army next season, and he’ll leave with a championship he feels he missed out on last fall.
“For me personally, missing my junior year of football really took a major toll on me mentally,” West said. “It was really bad. Coming into this season, my mind-set was just, ‘Play football.’ I wanted to play football.”
— Jake Lourim
HALFTIME
Players of the week
WR JuJu Preston, Freedom-Woodbridge. The senior scored four times as the Eagles poured on the points in a 63-0 first-round playoff win over Forest Park. He had 130 yards receiving and three touchdown receptions as well as a punt return for a score.
QB Kanye Holland, Oakland Mills. The senior rushed for three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, in the Scorpions’ 42-41 win over Walkersville to qualify for the Maryland 2A quarterfinals.
DE Jason Moore, DeMatha. Even in a 17-15 defeat, Moore dominated against Good Counsel. He made five tackles for loss and two sacks, batted down two passes, stripped the quarterback and ran the ball in for a touchdown.
RB Kavon Snead, H.D. Woodson. The junior led the way with 148 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries as the Warriors knocked off Dunbar, 20-18, to advance to the Turkey Bowl.
Games to watch this week
Paint Branch at Northwest, 6:30 p.m./7 p.m. Friday
Westfield at Centreville, 7 p.m. Friday
Coolidge vs. Bell, noon Saturday at Dunbar High
Good Counsel vs. St. John’s, 5 p.m. Sunday at Prince George’s Sports & Learning Center
Unity Reed redeems itself with upset of Patriot
Amare Campbell remembers watching Unity Reed football lose in the first round of the playoffs when he was in eighth grade. Campbell knew he was destined to be a part of the program in the near future, and he thought about how painful a night like that might be — your entire season coming to an end, just as the fun of the postseason is beginning.
His freshman year, the Lions earned a playoff berth and fell to Massaponax in the first round, prolonging a postseason victory drought that had been following the program since 2013. Safe to say that evening was not fun.
“We’ve been close,” Campbell, now a junior running back, said. “We’ve been chasing this for a while.”
Unity Reed finally captured that playoff win Friday, as the sixth-seeded Lions knocked off third-seeded Patriot, 49-35. The program had not defeated Patriot since 2013 and had lost to the Pioneers, 36-0, just over a month ago. Before the game Friday, the Lions (6-5) talked a lot about redemption.
“We didn’t have a good game against them, so they may have thought this was going to be an easy playoff win,” Campbell said. “We felt we were probably being doubted and disrespected.”
The biggest difference between that first game and the rematch was the presence of quarterback Blake Moore, who was out with an injury in the October meeting. On Friday, he led an offensive attack that posted the team’s second-highest scoring total of the fall.
“A playoff game is a completely different vibe,” Campbell said. “The excitement, the buzz. You walk on the field and everything just feels different.”
— Michael Errigo
Gravy Bowl
When Bell and Coolidge clash Saturday at Dunbar High, there will be more than just a Gravy Bowl title at stake.
After winning the last Gravy Bowl in 2019, adding another title would result in Coolidge’s promotion to the Stars division of the D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association.
For Bell, a win would go a long way for in building the postseason résumé for Coach Daniel Tyson. Despite having the most Gravy Bowl appearances all-time (six), the Griffins have won the big game just once, in 2018.
For Coolidge (6-3), the game could come down to staying disciplined. Bell has struggled with penalties throughout the year, and it also has had issues with dropped passes, including in a 12-0 loss to Bell in late September.
Bell (9-1), meanwhile, has been cruising, despite the recent absences of starting quarterback Demiko Suggs (knee sprain) and running back Tybias Barton — both of whom could be in the lineup Saturday.
Like most teams, Bell gains confidence when it plays with a lead, and its one loss this season — 18-16 at Anacostia in mid-October — came after the Griffins fell behind early.
— Tramel Raggs