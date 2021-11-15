In the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, DeMatha and Gonzaga are headed home after semifinal losses. The Eagles got a second shot at top-ranked St. John’s after falling to the Cadets last weekend. This second game was not as close as the first one, as the Cadets shut out their longtime rival, 28-0, for the first time in recent memory. DeMatha, playing the second game of their own back-to-back against Good Counsel, had the opposite outcome. Last weekend the Stags shut down the Falcons, and this weekend they saw their title hopes slip away as the Falcons earned a 17-15 victory.