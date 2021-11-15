Good Counsel, the defending conference champs from 2019, will face St. John’s in the championship Sunday at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex.
The weekend’s most surprising result came from the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association playoffs, where Archbishop Spalding saw a magical, undefeated season end abruptly with an upset loss against McDonogh. The Cavaliers, who had posted lopsided wins for most of the fall, fell, 7-0.
They were not the only local contender to go down early. In the first round of the Virginia region playoffs, the Fairfax Lions (9-1), who joined these rankings last week, were upset by West Potomac. The Wolverines will face Lake Braddock in one of several games to watch this week: South County will face Robinson and Centreville will take on rival Westfield. In Maryland, the state quarterfinals will be headlined by Paint Brach against Northwest.
1. St. John’s (10-0) Last ranked: 1
The Cadets beat rival Gonzaga for the second consecutive week, punching their ticket to the WCAC championship game.
Next: Sunday vs. No. 6 Good Counsel, 5 p.m.
2. Stone Bridge (11-0) LR: 3
Facing Independence for the second time in two weeks, the Bulldogs again reached 50 points in a rout of the Tigers.
Next: Friday vs. Riverbend, 7 p.m.
3. Wise (10-0) LR: 4
The Pumas continued their march through the postseason, taking down Eleanor Roosevelt, 39-15.
Next: Friday vs. Blair, 7 p.m.
4. Quince Orchard (11-0) LR: 6
Savan Briggs threw four touchdown passes as the Cougars cruised past Walter Johnson, 51-7.
Next: Friday vs. Old Mill, 7 p.m.
5. Archbishop Carroll (10-0) LR: 7
For the second time this season, the Lions beat Bishop O’Connell by a score of 54-0. They’re now headed to the WCAC Metro title game.
Next: Sunday vs. St. Mary’s Ryken, TBD
6. Good Counsel (7-4) LR: 12
The Falcons, defending WCAC champions, are headed back to the title game after upsetting DeMatha.
Next: Sunday vs. No. 1 St. John’s, 5 p.m.
7. Rock Creek Christian (7-1) LR: 8
After a few weeks off, the Eagles earned a 22-20 win over Avalon.
Next: TBD
8. Madison (10-1) LR: 9
The Warhawks started their playoff run with a comfortable 38-6 win over Marshall.
Next: Friday vs. South Lakes, 7 p.m.
9. Archbishop Spalding (10-1) LR: 2
The Cavaliers were stunned by McDonogh, 7-0, in the first round of the MIAA playoffs.
Next: Season complete.
10. DeMatha (7-3) LR: 5
The Stags couldn’t make it two in a row against Good Counsel, falling to the Falcons in the WCAC semifinals.
Next: Season complete.
11. C.H. Flowers (9-1) LR: 10
The Jaguars moved to the state quarterfinals with a 38-6 win over Bowie.
Next: Friday vs. No. 17 Broadneck, 7 p.m.
12. Battlefield (11-0) LR: 11
The Bobcats kept their undefeated run going into the postseason with a 36-14 victory against Colonial Forge.
Next: Friday vs. Osbourn, 7 p.m.
13. Northwest (10-1) LR: 13
The Jaguars were up big by halftime in a 38-6 first-round win over Clarksburg.
Next: Friday vs. No. 15 Paint Branch, 7 p.m.
14. Broad Run (10-1) LR: 14
The Spartans are hitting their stride at the right time, as Friday’s 41-13 first-round win over Sherando made six straight victories.
Next: Friday vs. Heritage, 7 p.m.
15. Paint Branch (9-1) LR: 15
The Panthers topped 50 points for a second consecutive game, pounding Einstein, 56-20.
Next: Friday at No. 13 Northwest, 7 p.m.
16. Theodore Roosevelt (10-1) LR: 16
The Rough Riders set up a meeting with H.D. Woodson in the Turkey Bowl by beating Wilson, 35-7, in the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association semis.
Next: Nov. 25 vs. H.D. Woodson, 11 a.m.
17. Broadneck (8-1) LR: 19
The Bruins made a statement with their first playoff appearance, posting a 45-point shutout against Parkville.
Next: Friday at No. 11 C.H. Flowers, 7 p.m.
18. Robinson (10-1) LR: NR
After a 52-13 first-round rout of Alexandria City, the Rams will get a second-round test when they host local power South County.
Next: Friday vs. South County, 7 p.m.
19. Douglass (10-1) LR: 20
The Eagles shut out Potomac, 38-0, to advance to the state quarterfinals.
Next: Friday at Kent Island, 7 p.m.
20. Huntingtown LR: NR
The Hurricanes posted a second consecutive playoff shutout, beating La Plata, 41-0.
Next: Friday vs. Stephen Decatur, 7 p.m.
Dropped out: No. 17 Fairfax, No. 18 Gonzaga.
On the bubble: Georgetown Prep, Lake Braddock, Northern, South County, Tuscarora.