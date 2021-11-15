He trailed off there because the national anthem began ahead of an Arizona Fall League game. Rutledge was not pitching. It was his turn to be the Surprise Saguaros’ batboy, an interesting job for a 6-foot-8 right-hander. But he shuffled between two teammates, looking like a high rise among houses, and pressed his hat to his heart. Then the song ended and he returned to the dugout rail, set on finishing his answer.
“ … the thing is that I know what I have to do,” he continued. “I just have to pitch a lot better.”
Rutledge isn’t wrong. But there is relevant context beyond the curt self-assessment. He missed all of June with shoulder soreness. He missed most of August with a blister on his throwing hand. Otherwise, he struggled to find a rhythm in high Class and then low Class A, finishing with a 7.68 ERA in 36⅓ innings.
The sample is undoubtedly small. But the statistics were still glaring for the 2019 first-round pick — a player who, two years ago, was atop the Nationals’ low-ranked farm system. Rutledge is now in the process of rejoining Cade Cavalli and Cole Henry in that class. And at the Arizona Fall League, a five-week showcase for baseball’s top young talent, Rutledge has seen mixed results. In 18⅔ innings, tied for the fifth most of any pitcher there through Sunday, Rutledge has a 5.79 ERA. He has only 16 strikeouts — Henry, by contrast, leads the league with 30 in 19 innings — but he has reached his goal as games wrap up this week.
“It sounds silly or really simple, but I wanted to come here and pitch. That was it,” Rutledge said. “I dealt with stupid injuries all season. The results were the results. But I needed more innings and more reps. You can’t get better if you’re not throwing the ball.”
Despite the frustration, Rutledge learned from scraps of what he dealt with this year. In June, for example, he received a text message from Max Scherzer telling him to expect a call soon. When they talked, Scherzer, then the Nationals’ ace, outlined how he has stayed so durable during a 14-year major league career. It helped Rutledge realize the root of his shoulder issues: Once he had a few rough starts for high Class A Wilmington, he overthrew between outings and hurt himself. He needed to be easier on his arm and develop a healthy routine. It helped to hear that from someone who’s bound for the Hall of Fame.
And with the blister, a setback Rutledge can laugh about, he has a mixture of creams he rubs on the finger before each start. The idea is to always be ahead of the swelling.
“Just stuff you never thought you’d have to worry about,” Rutledge said, grinning. “I’m lucky that our trainers were more familiar with it than I was.”
“More than anything, he’s got to make up for lost time,” said Mark Scialabba, an assistant general manager for the Nationals, before another Fall League game. “He’s done a nice job of really figuring out more of his strengths and controlling his delivery. His change-up is a pitch that he can rely on to get outs. That’s come a long way, and he threw two the other day that I thought were at least average and have a chance to be an out pitch for him down the road. He also is throwing a sinker here and there, and it’s becoming a nice weapon for him.”
Developing that sinker was another of Rutledge’s goals during his time in the Fall League. He threw a sinker in high school and early in his college career. But when his velocity spiked to the high 90s at San Jacinto College — and when data revealed a high spin rate for his four-seam fastball — Rutledge made that pitch the foundation of his arsenal. The fastball-slider combination was a big reason the Nationals selected him with the 17th pick in 2019.
Bringing back the sinker, Rutledge figures, will plant another possibility in hitters’ heads. The feedback has been positive in Arizona. He broke two bats against right-handed hitters in one outing. He explained that the sinker plays off his change-up, with the pitches zipping in the same path, and out of the same arm slot, before going in different directions. His four-seam fastball and slider have a similar relationship. His curveball also pairs well with the fastball, giving him five options.
It all makes him an intriguing part of Washington’s rebuild, setbacks aside. So maybe little has changed.
“To be able to do both, to throw a sinker at their knees and a four-seam that’s at their hands and rising, is going to be really effective,” said Rutledge, adding that the sinker sits in the mid-90s, a few ticks slower than his four-seam. “And then to be able to move those pitches around the zone, along with the slider, which I think will always be there for me, I think will make things a lot easier.”