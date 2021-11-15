“More than anything, he’s got to make up for lost time,” said Mark Scialabba, an assistant general manager for the Nationals, before another Fall League game. “He’s done a nice job of really figuring out more of his strengths and controlling his delivery. His change-up is a pitch that he can rely on to get outs. That’s come a long way, and he threw two the other day that I thought were at least average and have a chance to be an out pitch for him down the road. He also is throwing a sinker here and there, and it’s becoming a nice weapon for him.”