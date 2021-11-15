Lugo’s time with the Red Sox might best be remembered for his role in the “Mother’s Day Miracle,” a win over the Orioles on May 13, 2007, in which Boston rallied from a 5-0 deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning. Lugo actually led off that inning by making an out, but eight batters later he was back at the plate with two outs and his team still down a run. On a 3-2 count, Lugo chopped a groundball to the right side and his sprint to first base contributed to the inability of Baltimore reliever Chris Ray, who was trying to cover the bag, to corral a toss of the fielded ball. Two runs scored as Fenway Park exploded with jubilation.