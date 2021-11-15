Lugo, who hailed from the Dominican Republic and honed his skills in high school and youth leagues in New York City, would have turned 46 on Tuesday. He played in the major leagues from 2000 to 2011 and spent time with seven teams, including the Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves.
Over his 12 MLB seasons, which included 1,352 regular season games and 5,338 plate appearances, Lugo batted .269, with 80 home runs, 475 RBI and 198 stolen bases. His best stretch at the plate came during his 2003-2006 stint in Tampa Bay, where he batted .287 with a .350 on-base percentage and a .421 slugging percentage.
After being traded to the Dodgers midway through the 2006 season, Lugo signed with the Red Sox that winter. He provided a steady presence at shortstop for Boston’s ’07 squad and was a standout in the team’s four-game World Series sweep of the Colorado Rockies, posting a slash line of .385/.500/.462.
Lugo’s time with the Red Sox might best be remembered for his role in the “Mother’s Day Miracle,” a win over the Orioles on May 13, 2007, in which Boston rallied from a 5-0 deficit in the bottom of the ninth inning. Lugo actually led off that inning by making an out, but eight batters later he was back at the plate with two outs and his team still down a run. On a 3-2 count, Lugo chopped a groundball to the right side and his sprint to first base contributed to the inability of Baltimore reliever Chris Ray, who was trying to cover the bag, to corral a toss of the fielded ball. Two runs scored as Fenway Park exploded with jubilation.
The Red Sox traded Lugo to the Cardinals in July 2009, and they traded him to the Orioles the following spring. He signed as a free agent with the Braves in 2011, when he played his final major league season.
“We join the rest of our baseball family in mourning the loss of Julio Lugo,” the Orioles said Monday. “We extend our condolences to his family and many friends throughout the game.”
Lugo starred at Connors State (Okla.) College before Houston selected him in the 43rd round of the 1994 MLB amateur draft. He reached the organization’s top rung in 2000 and played for the Astros until they released him in May 2003, following an arrest for allegedly assaulting his wife in the parking lot of Minute Maid Park before a game. Later that year, a jury found him not guilty after his wife testified, per reports, that she exaggerated her account of the incident and that he didn’t mean to hurt her.
Lugo’s death closely follows that of former MLB pitcher Pedro Feliciano, who last week also passed away at age 45. No cause of death was provided for Feliciano, who was discovered to have a rare genetic heart condition while with the New York Mets in 2013.
Among those sharing fond reminiscences of Lugo on Monday was Will Middlebrooks, a former MLB third baseman who won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2013. Middlebrooks said that he was in extended spring training in 2008, preparing for his first minor league season, when Lugo crossed paths with him and other nascent players.
“He spent some time with us young kids in Ft. Myers during a rehab assignment,” Middlebrooks wrote of Lugo on Twitter. “He taught us a lot about infield routines and how to be a professional.”