The Nets haven’t looked as dynamic as they did with their full complement of talent last season, but their oft-criticized defense has been unexpectedly stout and their experience has shown through late in close games. Without question, they have enjoyed a better start than the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks, the reigning East finalists. Harden should get steadier in the coming months, and the Nets will continue to cross their fingers for a midseason return by Irving, who has remained silent for weeks since confirming he was unvaccinated.