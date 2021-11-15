The scoring also depends on the award. First-place MVP votes are worth 14 points, with second through 10th place worth nine, eight, seven, six, five, four, three, two and one, respectively. For the Cy Young, a first-place vote is worth seven points, with the remaining four places worth four, three, two and one, respectively. First-place votes for rookie and manager of the year are worth five points, with the remaining two spots worth three and one, respectively.
The top three point-scorers in each category are named the finalists, who were revealed last week, and here’s a look at this year’s group.
All times Eastern. All award winners will be revealed on MLB Network.
Rookie of the year
Monday, 6 p.m.
National League
Dylan Carlson, OF, Cardinals: The 23-year-old had the second-most hits (144), third-most doubles (31) and sixth-most RBI of any rookie (65) while hitting .266 with 18 homers. Carlson also had eight outfield assists, fourth most in the NL.
Jonathan India, 2B, Reds: India ranked sixth in on-base percentage (.376) and eighth in both runs (98) and doubles (34) among all NL players while also hitting 21 homers.
Trevor Rogers, LHP, Marlins: Miami’s lone all-star, Rogers was NL rookie of the month in both April and May after compiling a 6-3 record with 76 strikeouts over that span. He led NL rookie pitchers in ERA (2.64), starts (25), innings (133), walks-plus-hits per inning pitched (1.15) and batting average against (.218) despite missing a month because of family medical emergencies.
American League
Randy Arozarena, OF, Rays: Arozarena became the first MLB player to hit a home run and steal home plate in the same playoff game, accomplishing the feat in the ALDS against the Red Sox. But as far as credentials that were under consideration with awards voters, he hit .274 with a .356 on-base percentage and .459 slugging percentage with 20 home runs, 69 RBI and 20 stolen bases.
Wander Franco, SS-3B, Rays: The switch hitter, who doesn’t turn 21 until March, reached base in 43 straight games at one point, tying Frank Robinson’s 1956 run for the MLB record among players 20 years old or younger.
Luis Garcia, RHP, Astros: Garcia (11-8, 3.30 ERA, 167 strikeouts) was masterful in Game 6 of the ALCS against the Red Sox, allowing just one hit (to his final batter) and striking out seven with only one walk in 5⅔ innings as Houston clinched the pennant.
Manager of the year
Tuesday, 6 p.m.
National League
Craig Counsell, Brewers: A finalist for the third time in the past four seasons, Counsell led Milwaukee to the NL Central crown and its fourth straight postseason berth.
Gabe Kapler, Giants: San Francisco won 107 games, seven more than any other MLB team, and its first NL West title in nine years under the guidance of its second-year manager.
Mike Shildt, Cardinals: Despite overseeing a 17-game September winning streak and a third straight playoff berth, Shildt was fired by St. Louis last month because of “philosophical differences,” team president John Mozeliak said. It’s the second straight season in which a manager of the year finalist was fired before the award was presented: In 2020, the White Sox fired Rick Renteria before he was named AL runner-up.
American League
Dusty Baker, Astros: The 72-year-old wasn’t able to break through for his first World Series title as a manager, but he did become the first MLB skipper to lead five franchises to division titles with the Astros in 2021. He is looking for his fourth manager of the year award.
Kevin Cash, Rays: Looking to repeat as AL manager of the year, Cash led Tampa Bay to the most wins in the American League and its second straight division crown in an AL East full of free-spending opponents.
Scott Servais, Mariners: Servais couldn’t end Seattle’s 20-year playoff drought, the longest among teams in the four biggest North American professional sports leagues, but he got the Mariners closer than they had been in quite some time. They fell just short of a wild-card berth on the last day of the regular season.
Cy Young
Wednesday, 6 p.m.
National League
Corbin Burnes, Brewers: In May, Burnes (11-5, MLB-low 2.43 ERA) set an MLB record by beginning the season with 58 strikeouts without a walk, and in August, he tied the MLB record by striking out 10 straight in a game against the Cubs. He was tops among MLB pitchers in strikeouts per nine innings (12.6), strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.88) and home runs allowed per nine innings (0.38).
Max Scherzer, Dodgers/Nationals: The three-time Cy Young winner did not miss a beat after the Nationals traded him to the Dodgers at the deadline, compiling a 15-4 overall record and leading all qualified pitchers with a 0.86 WHIP and a .185 batting average against.
Zack Wheeler, Phillies: Wheeler pitched an MLB-high 213⅓ innings — with three complete games and two shutouts — and became the first Philadelphia pitcher since Curt Schilling in 1998 to lead the National League in strikeouts.
American League
Gerrit Cole, Yankees: Cole justified his status as the highest-paid pitcher in baseball history, winning an AL-high 16 games and leading the league in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.93). He reached 1,500 career strikeouts in May, becoming the second-fastest pitcher to reach that mark behind Randy Johnson.
Lance Lynn, White Sox: In his first season with Chicago, the burly, occasionally hotheaded right-hander earned his second all-star nod, posting the lowest ERA and second-lowest WHIP of his career.
Robbie Ray, Blue Jays: Ray (13-7) led the American League in ERA (2.84), starts (32), innings pitched (193.1), strikeouts (248) and WHIP (1.045). By the time he pitched his 1,000th career inning in August, he had struck out 1,244 batters, the most by an MLB pitcher over his first 1,000 innings.
Most valuable player
Thursday, 6 p.m.
National League
Bryce Harper, RF, Phillies: Despite playing in only 141 games, Harper led the National League and set a career high with 42 doubles and also paced the NL in slugging (.615) and OPS (1.044) for the first time since his previous MVP season in 2015.
Juan Soto, RF, Nationals: The sole bright spot for a last-place team that traded away most of its other stars, Soto led the NL in on-base percentage for the second straight season — and by a massive amount over Harper, who finished second — and drew an NL-high 145 walks. He reached base in more than half his plate appearances after the all-star break, an absurd accomplishment, and finished in the top five in nearly every other statistical category.
Fernando Tatis Jr., SS-OF, Padres: An MVP finalist in just his third season, the 22-year-old led the NL in homers (42) and offensive wins above replacement (at least as calculated by Baseball Reference), was second in slugging and third in OPS and stolen bases.
American League
Shohei Ohtani, DH-RHP, Angels: This could be the most lopsided MVP vote of all time. The two-way Japanese sensation went 9-2 as a pitcher while also finishing in the top 10 in the AL in the following offensive statistics: on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, runs, total bases, triples (an AL-high eight), home runs, walks, steals, extra-base hits and at-bats per home run. Ohtani already has been awarded the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award, a seldom-given honor bestowed upon “historically significant” achievements that have had a “major impact on the sport.”
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, Blue Jays: In most seasons, the AL leader in runs, homers, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and total bases would be a shoo-in to win MVP. This was not most seasons (see above).
Marcus Semien, 2B-SS, Blue Jays: An MVP finalist for the second time in three seasons, Semien led the AL in plate appearances and played in all 162 games. He was second behind Ohtani — and first among position players — in Baseball Reference’s AL wins above replacement metric.