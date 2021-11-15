Among the 351 members of Division I, dominated by the major football conferences and basketball powers, 85 percent said they would support the draft “with minor revisions.” Division II schools mirrored that sentiment, with 86 percent saying they would support the draft with minor revisions. Division III members raised slightly more questions and concerns, but 74 percent said they would support it with minor revisions.
The draft constitution reflects two broad goals:
1. Delegating much of the NCAA’s long-standing authority over college sports to the three divisions, whose priorities and concerns have grown further apart amid an explosion of revenue generated by the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and the College Football Playoff, which are poised to expand.
2. Giving the athletes a formal role in the decentralized decision-making process while elevating the importance of their health, safety and well-being among NCAA schools and conferences in all divisions.
Georgetown President Jack DeGioia, chair of the NCAA’s Board of Governors, called Monday’s virtual convention “an important step forward in the effort to modernize the NCAA structure to meet the needs of our student-athletes now and in the future.”
While members overwhelmingly supported the priority that the draft places on giving athletes a greater role in rulemaking, some sought clarity on whether conferences and schools would be exposed to greater legal liability and expenses as the NCAA delegates responsibility for the athletes’ health and safety.
Among representatives of all divisions, there was a degree of concern about the draft’s dramatic downsizing of the Board of Governors — from 21 to nine members. In that structure, some asked, how will conferences and schools that feel they currently don’t have sufficient influence in NCAA policy be any better off? And what guarantee is there that the voices of minorities and women, already underrepresented, won’t be further marginalized?
Under the direction of panel chair Robert Gates, the former U.S. defense secretary, the 28-member constitution committee will solicit further comment from NCAA members, revise the draft and seek a second round of feedback before submitting its final document to the Board of Governors by Dec. 15.
But essential details of how Division I will operate won’t be hammered out until the second phase of the NCAA’s work, which gets underway in earnest after the new constitution is adopted. At that point, each division will get the chance to reorganize, restructure and rewrite its rules by Aug. 1, when the new governance system would take effect.
Most of the attention will be on Division I, which has impaneled a “Transformation Committee,” co-chaired by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Ohio Athletic Director Julie Cromer, to tackle how to rewrite the rules for belonging to Division I, distributing the billions its athletes generate, setting spending caps and enforcing its rules.
