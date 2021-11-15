The Titans have kept winning without Derrick Henry largely because of the amount of pressure they have generated from up the middle. Tackles Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry rank in the top six in hurries, per Pro Football Focus — territory reserved for the game’s best edge rushers and Aaron Donald. Simmons has become one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and he may have replaced Henry as the most important non-quarterback on the team with the AFC’s best record.