Every team in the NFL has at least two losses, and all but one in the AFC have three.
“It seems to me there’s a tremendous amount of parity in the league,” Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said this week.
That may be the understatement of Week 10. Here is what to know.
Cam Newton revived the Carolina Panthers. It will be hard to come up with a better story this season than Newton’s return to Carolina, where he became a superstar and had one of the great seasons in NFL history. His departure was unceremonious, a springtime release in 2020 after a season ruined by injury. His return Sunday, days after the Panthers signed him as a free agent, was magnificent.
Newton played sparingly as a complement to starter P.J. Walker in Carolina’s 34-10 victory in Arizona over the injury-ravaged Cardinals, throwing four passes and running three times. The volume of his work belied its impact.
On his first play, Newton took a shotgun snap at the 2-yard line, stiff-armed two defenders and barreled over a third at the goal line. As teammates exulted, Newton tore off his helmet and shouted, “I’m back!” On his second snap, from the same spot, Newton faked the same run and zipped a touchdown pass to Robby Anderson, who called Newton’s return “a dream come true.” Two plays, two touchdowns.
Newton noted that his final college game and his first professional game were played at the Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium. “For me to come back, it was somewhat — it was crazy,” Newton said.
As Newton learns coordinator Joe Brady’s system, he may take over as the full-time starter. The Panthers seemed shot after a four-game skid and Sam Darnold’s spiral. But their defense, one of the NFL’s best, makes it a season worth saving. Sunday’s victory bumped them to 5-5 and into the seventh seed in the NFC. It will be fascinating to watch how far Newton can take them.
The New England Patriots are becoming an old-school, Bill Belichick-style bully. In the early years of the Patriots dynasty, before Tom Brady developed into the best quarterback in NFL history, Belichick built Super Bowl teams on strong defense and physical running, peppering in the passing of a smart, accurate quarterback. In Mac Jones’s rookie season, Belichick is re-creating the formula.
It will pain NFL fans who don’t drop their R’s or eat fried clams to know this: The Patriots are a Super Bowl contender again, confirmed by their 45-7 demolition of the Cleveland Browns. New England is the sixth seed in the AFC, just a half-game behind the Bills in the East. Its plus-98 point differential is tied for second in the NFL, behind only Buffalo at 145.
The Patriots are smashing teams. Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns against Cleveland, and in the past six games the Patriots are averaging 145.2 yards on the ground. Jones gets better each game, and his selection at No. 15 looks a steal. On Sunday, he completed 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Defensive end Matthew Judon, a free agent addition and one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, knocked the Browns’ Baker Mayfield out of the game with a hit to his midsection.
It took the Patriots two months to jell after their offseason talent infusion. Now that the pieces are coming together and Jones has gained experience, opponents will have to be thankful they got their shots in on New England last season. The Patriots are back among the NFL elite, and everyone else received a reminder that it’s never a good idea to count out Belichick.
The Kansas City Chiefs looked like the Chiefs again. Oh, so you mean Patrick Mahomes didn’t suddenly become bad at football? No team has been more picked and prodded this season, deservedly so, than the Chiefs. Their explosive offense had bogged down, and Mahomes no longer seemed pyrotechnic against defenses that refused to blitz. The Chiefs were 5-4 after scraping past the Green Bay Packers last week while scoring 13 points.
“I don’t think he believes this is a hard time,” Bobby Stroupe, Mahomes’s longtime personal trainer, told The Post this week. “I feel like he thinks there’s great opportunity to improve.”
The NFL saw the fruits of Mahomes’s improvement. He passed for 406 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-14 throttling of the Las Vegas Raiders that moved Kansas City into first place in the AFC West.
The moment the Chiefs were officially back came early in the fourth quarter. Scrambling on third and 11, Mahomes reached the line of scrimmage, slowed just enough to release a pass and heaved a rainbow to the end zone. Running back Darrel Williams was blanketed, but he leaped over a defensive back and caught the ball for a 38-yard touchdown.
Sometimes it can be that simple. All year long, Mahomes threw solid passes that deflected off his receivers’ hands and turned into interceptions. On Sunday night, he chucked a pass that could’ve been picked and got a touchdown out of it. The tide is turning for the Chiefs, and that’s scary for the rest of the NFL.
The Tennessee Titans’ pass rush is a force. The Titans’ four sacks in their 23-21 victory over the New Orleans gave them 10 over the past three weeks. What makes the Titans’ rush so interesting, and so devastating, is not how many. It’s how.
The Titans have kept winning without Derrick Henry largely because of the amount of pressure they have generated from up the middle. Tackles Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry rank in the top six in hurries, per Pro Football Focus — territory reserved for the game’s best edge rushers and Aaron Donald. Simmons has become one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and he may have replaced Henry as the most important non-quarterback on the team with the AFC’s best record.
Aaron Rodgers returned and found a suddenly dominant defense. Rodgers, who missed last week’s game after a positive coronavirus test revealed his vaccination beliefs, said he got “misty-eyed” as he walked off the Lambeau Field turf. Rodgers’s showdown with Russell Wilson, who returned from a thumb injury, had vacuumed the hype leading into the game. The Green Bay Packers’ defense stole it in a 17-0 victory.
The Packers’ defense started slow under new coordinator Joe Barry. But Green Bay has allowed 14, 10, 21, 13 and zero points in its past five games. The Packers have been to the NFC championship game in two straight seasons, and if their defense keeps this up — no guarantee after a potentially serious elbow injury to defensive lineman Rashan Gary — they could break through and make it to the Super Bowl for the second time in Rodgers’s career.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are wobbling. For stretches of this season, the defending champions looked like the best team in the NFL, and Tom Brady played like the MVP front-runner. The Bucs have hit a rough patch, losing two games with a bye sandwiched in between after a stunning 29-19 upset at Washington.
Coach Bruce Arians called the Bucs “a very dumb football team” and said their performance was embarrassing. Tampa Bay really needs to get Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski back — its reserve pass-catching options gave Brady almost no chance to push the ball downfield.
The NFL needs to make roughing-the-passer penalties reviewable. In a worthy effort to keep quarterbacks healthy, the NFL’s rule book instructs officials to err on the side of throwing a flag on any prohibited hit on a quarterback. It is a smart policy that makes the product better by helping to keep the most important players on the field.
But it also places the officials in a difficult position, encouraging them to make calls on close plays that may not violate the rule. It can swing games in an artificial and unfair way, as it did in the Saints’ loss at Tennessee. Linebacker Kaden Elliss’s hand barely nicked Ryan Tannehill’s helmet, if it made contact at all, and the resulting roughing-the-passer penalty negated an interception just before halftime and led to a Titans touchdown.
The NFL should keep the bar for roughing the passer low, but it should make sure it doesn’t touch the ground. The call shouldn’t be challengeable. But as the league has started to reverse obviously missed calls without the challenge flag, it should ensure the most egregious roughing-the-passer mistakes are overturned. It’s possible for the NFL to protect the quarterback without affecting the game in unfair ways.
The Los Angeles Rams need Odell Beckham Jr. more than they wanted to. Some of the most unfortunate news of the season arrived Friday, soon after some of the most surprising. The Rams added Beckham to a receiving corps that seemingly needed little help — DeSean Jackson had agitated for a trade because he didn’t see enough targets to go around — but then Robert Woods shredded a knee ligament at practice Friday, robbing the Rams of a pivotal weapon, team leader and hometown kid who could have played in the Super Bowl in his backyard.
Beckham will have plenty of opportunity now, but he won’t be able to replicate all that Woods gave the Rams. He is one of the toughest wideouts in the league and an excellent blocker who frequently carried the ball on jet sweeps. His versatility could have enabled the Rams to run four- or five-wide sets without sacrificing a running threat. Beckham went from a luxury to a necessity who should help mitigate the loss of Woods, but he won’t replace him.
Teddy Bridgewater had a bad Sunday. Bridgewater completed 22 of 36 passes for 236 yards in a 30-13 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and that does not begin to explain his worst moment. When Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. scooped up a fumble, Bridgewater appeared to have a clear shot at tackling him and decided to do … this.
Bridgewater explained that he was thinking this: “Maybe I can force the ball back inside and one of our guys can make the tackle.” Wonder how that’ll play in the film room this week.