Quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the Washington offense pieced together a 19-play, 80-yard drive that took 10:26 of game time and ended with a one-yard Antonio Gibson touchdown run. It sealed Washington’s 29-19 upset and was the longest drive in terms of plays for Washington since at least 2000, in addition to being the longest in the NFL since Week 7 of 2018, according to TruMedia.