If the 17-game season ended today, the 5-5 Carolina Panthers would claim the NFC’s final playoff spot, which is why, ridiculous as it may seem, Washington will be listed among the teams “in the hunt” for the postseason for the foreseeable future. Washington securing a top-five draft pick is still more likely, but if you squint hard enough, next week’s game against Cam Newton and the Panthers suddenly has playoff implications for both teams. FiveThirtyEight gives Washington a 13 percent chance to make the postseason, while ESPN’s FPI gives the WFT a 4 percent chance to clinch a playoff spot in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1992. In honor of U-Conn. hiring Jim Mora Jr. as its football coach last week, here’s the requisite video featuring his father: Playoffs?!