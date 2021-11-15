All the hubbub on a bracingly cold night was understandable. With a 105-100 win, their fifth in a row, the Wizards (10-3) not only managed a thrilling comeback from 19 points down in the third quarter without Bradley Beal, who is away from the team for personal reasons. It also matched their second-best start in franchise history, equaling the Baltimore Bullets’ 10-3 mark in 1968-69.
Only the 1974-75 Washington Bullets, who advanced to the NBA Finals, have done better. They made it to 11-2 with Wes Unseld leading the way on the court — 47 years before his son, Wes Jr., took over as head coach.
Unseld smiled and shrugged when asked for his reaction to that milestone: “Records are made to be broken.”
“It’s a good thing, honestly, and it’s exciting,” he added. “I think it’s a testament to this group, but we still have a lot of games to play. If in 25 games we’re still sitting here and there’s another mark, another benchmark, then that’s great, too. But it’s a long season, and we want to stay the course and continue to put in the time, put in the work.”
After working their way out of a deep hole thanks to a big third quarter led by point guard Spencer Dinwiddie’s 14 points, the Wizards chipped away in the fourth until Kyle Kuzma gave a repeat performance of what he did in Cleveland and Orlando — which is to say he hit a huge three when his team needed it most.
Kuzma’s three-pointer with 5:18 to play tied the score at 92. Avdija followed it up with a fast-break layup that warranted another flex, scream and standing ovation.
By then, the big plays and bigger reactions from the crowd seemed to have deflated the Pelicans’ previously feisty spirit, which was led by smooth operator Brandon Ingram (31 points) and big man Jonas Valanciunas (16 points, nine rebounds).
So, too, did Washington’s smothering defense at the rim. Following Avdija’s layup, the Wizards got a huge stop. Though Washington led by just two with less than three minutes to play, momentum was firmly in the home team’s favor, and the stops kept coming as New Orleans (2-13) faded away.
Though Kuzma (eight points, eight rebounds) and Avdija (11 points, career-high 10 rebounds) came up big when needed, it was Dinwiddie who led. He had 27 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Caldwell-Pope added 18 points, including four three-pointers.
“With Brad out, I have a more aggressive mind-set in general,” Dinwiddie said. “Wish I had started a little bit earlier ... but knowing our team, knowing the team we were playing, like, they were going to give us a chance to get back into it. We were going to have to do our job on both ends.”
Here’s what to know from Monday’s win:
Harrell in double figures again
After scoring 15 points Monday, Montrezl Harrell, the Wizards’ backup center, has reached double figures in all 13 games this season. He has logged double-doubles in five, but he has a request for fans at Capital One Arena: He joked that he hates when he hears the crowd chanting “M-V-P!” before he’s finished taking both of his free throws.
“I’ve been playing since I was 16 — rarely have I seen a guy who comes every night to kill,” Avdija said. “He’s got a knife between his teeth.”
Poor start on the perimeter
The Wizards entered Monday’s game with the best three-point defense in the NBA, holding their opponents to 29.5 percent shooting. There was no evidence of that against New Orleans.
The Pelicans were 8 for 14 from the three-point line in the first half and so frustrated Washington on defense that the Wizards started to get sloppy and over-foul. They sent New Orleans to the free throw line for 12 attempts, and the emotion carried over to the other end of the court — Dinwiddie was assessed a technical foul late in the second quarter after snapping at an official following a missed layup. The Wizards, meanwhile, went 2 for 14 from three.
New Orleans finished 11 for 21 (52.4 percent) from the perimeter; Washington went 10 for 28 (35.7 percent).
A test in the paint
Valanciunas was an interesting test for the Wizards. Standing 6-foot-11 and weighing 265 pounds, the Lithuanian big man is the first true center of that size Washington has faced this season. (Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, for all of his talent, is 20 pounds lighter.)
Valanciunas was defended by starter Daniel Gafford (6-10, 234) and Harrell (6-7, 240), providing something of a dry run for a team that will have to find a way to contend with the Joel Embiids and Nikola Jokics of the league if it hopes to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Unseld, especially in the second half, was pleased with the way his team handled Valanciunas. When going up against bigger teams, the Wizards rely on team defense and making their opponent uncomfortable early, though Unseld stuck Avdija (6-9, 210) on Antetokounmpo late in a win over the Bucks to great success.
The coach highlighted a charge that Harrell took in the second half.
“That’s a momentum play,” Unseld said. “It just kind of bodes back to his impact.”
Beal expected back this week
Beal missed his second straight game following the death of his maternal grandmother. Unseld said he expects his all-star guard to rejoin the team in time for its back-to-back at Charlotte and Miami on Wednesday and Thursday.