The Pelicans were 8 for 14 from the three-point line in the first half and so frustrated Washington on defense that the Wizards started to get sloppy and over-foul. They sent New Orleans to the free throw line for 12 attempts, and the emotion carried over to the other end of the court — Dinwiddie was assessed a technical foul late in the second quarter after snapping at an official following a missed layup. The Wizards, meanwhile, went 2 for 14 from three.