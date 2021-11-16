It was the summer of 2019. Matrisciano had flown Beauchamp, a five-star basketball recruit from Seattle, to San Francisco for the weekend, to convince him to become the first client of a new program he had designed to prepare prospects for the NBA. He called it Chameleon BX.
Matrisciano, a trainer to professional athletes for more than two decades, is best known by his two nicknames. One is “The Masked Trainer,” which he earned by refusing to show his face in pictures or videos. (He says it’s to protect his privacy, though the mysteriousness doubles as a decent marketing tool.) The other is “Hell’s Trainer.”
His training regimen, which he calls “chameleon,” eschews weightlifting for intense core strength and cardio exercises in public parks and playgrounds. It got famous after he helped Blake Griffin become the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NBA draft.
Matrisciano created Chameleon BX last year, to offer top prospects such as Beauchamp something they increasingly yearn for: an alternative to college basketball. He promised to get them in the best shape of their lives, provide basketball development from NBA coaches and cover all costs, from housing to food. He would do it all for free, too, only cashing in once players went pro and continued to work with him.
Beauchamp was a top prospect with scholarship offers from UCLA, Arizona and other blue-chip programs. But the NBA had always been his priority, which is why he had left his hometown of Yakima, Wash., for Seattle and why he had switched high schools three times, eventually winding up in Arizona. After hearing Matrisciano’s pitch, he decided to decamp to San Francisco, choosing Chameleon BX over a year of college.
Three other players — four-star senior forwards Kyree Walker and Maxwell Lewis, and 16-year-old phenom JD Tsasa — signed up too. Tsasa was too young to be eligible, but the other three believed they would leave the program as NBA draft picks.
A year later, though, none has made it to the NBA. And as skepticism about the NCAA and amateurism mounts, fueling the creation of alternative paths to the pros for the best high school basketball prospects, Chameleon BX serves as a cautionary tale for what can go wrong.
“I thought this would get me ready for the draft,” Beauchamp said. “I thought I’d get NBA coaching and get my body right and get my mentality right. I was betting on myself to be different, but it was a bad year for that.”
A new path
Matrisciano has been training NBA draft prospects for 14 years. He claims he came up with the idea for “chameleon” shortly after working with Dan Grunfeld, his first client and the son of former Wizards team president Ernie Grunfeld. It was 2006, and the NBA had just implemented its minimum-age requirement, which barred players from joining the league directly out of high school. Most elite prospects responded by spending one season at a top school such as Duke, Kentucky or Kansas before departing for the NBA.
Matrisciano went the college route for a few years as well, serving as the strength and conditioning coach for his brother-in-law Josh Pastner at Memphis. But in 2014, Pastner fired him midseason after a disagreement about his methods. Matrisciano came away from the experience convinced that he could provide better NBA preparation than any college basketball program.
“College coaches care about winning games,” he said. “I don’t give a s--- about that. I wanted to find the kids who didn’t care about five months in a uniform or frat parties. If they would come to me, there’s nothing that can touch what I do. That’s not my opinion. It’s fact. It’s been proven.”
In recent years, many elite prospects have gone to great lengths to avoid playing college basketball, where before this year making money was either impossible or against NCAA rules. Many spent a year abroad in Australia, China or Europe. Now, alternative paths have started to emerge in the United States.
The NBA last year launched G League Ignite, offering salaries of up to $500,000 for top prospects preparing for the draft. Overtime Elite, a start-up league from media company Overtime, scooped up 27 teenage stars with offers of six-figure salaries. (Overtime’s investors include Kevin Durant and Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post.)
Matrisciano started meeting with players and their families in the summer of 2018. But because he had spent much of his career wearing a mask and relying on word-of-mouth referrals, he struggled to get traction. Reporters told him that he would need to sign players before they could write about Chameleon BX. When many of those same reporters jumped on the NBA’s plan for the Ignite team before it had signed any players, Matrisciano was certain he had discovered a conspiracy.
“As far as I’m concerned,” he said, “everyone at ESPN is owned by the NBA.”
But as both programs tried to launch amid a burgeoning pandemic, their success didn’t depend on publicity. It came down to capital.
A bubble bursts
As much of the country ground to a halt last year, the Ignite team was able to offer its roster daily access to basketball facilities throughout the fall and winter, and it even managed to salvage a 15-game season as part of the G League bubble in February and March.
Meanwhile, Chameleon BX’s plans crumbled. The four players arrived during the summer and fall, moving into the furnished condos that Matrisciano provided for them. Because Matrisciano trains outdoors, he was able to put the players through “chameleon,” running them up beach staircases and through sand dunes, carrying medicine balls and jumping over obstacles.
But there was nothing for them to do after that. The NBA coaches never came, either because they got other jobs or wouldn’t travel during the pandemic. The high school gyms Matrisciano had secured were shuttered.
By last winter, he had sent them all home. “I couldn’t give them any access to basketball,” he said.
Their draft hopes gone, the players scattered across the country, searching for soft landing spots. Tsasa now plays for a postgraduate prep program, Carolina Basketball Academy. Lewis is at Pepperdine, but NCAA rules are strict about what trainers can provide for amateur players, and Lewis did not participate in Pepperdine’s first three games. A spokesman declined to make him available for an interview because the NCAA is reviewing his eligibility. Matrisciano denied providing Lewis with any impermissible benefits.
“It was just a tough, tough year,” he said. “And then the NCAA got involved, and I just thought — you’ve got to be s---ting me.”
Matrisciano helped Walker set up almost a dozen private workouts with teams before this year’s draft, but he was not selected. Last month, he signed with the Washington Wizards’ G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. “I have no doubt I would have been drafted if I’d played in college instead of going to Chameleon,” Walker said. “But I don’t have any regrets. ... I’ve got a chance in the G League now, and I’m going to make the most of it.”
Beauchamp went back home to Washington. He was pleased with the physical progress he had made at Chameleon BX, putting on almost 30 pounds of muscle, but he worried that NBA scouts had forgotten about him. Then, to add illness to insult, he contracted the coronavirus. “That was my lowest point mentally,” he said. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do or what I was going to do. I felt like I wanted to give up.”
Instead, he joined Yakima Valley College, a local community college. In his first game back on the court, he scored just nine points. But he dominated the rest of the season, eventually leading the Northwest Athletic Conference in scoring (30.7 points per game) and finishing in the top 10 in nine other statistical categories.
In August, two years after he had made the decision to join Chameleon BX, Beauchamp signed with the Ignite team. The team practices in Walnut Creek, Calif., an hour’s drive from where he first struggled through one of Matrisciano’s workouts.
Matrisciano has since removed the Chameleon BX website and YouTube channel, but he hasn’t given up on the idea. He has only rebranded. His new initiative is called Stealth X Athletics, and he thinks it’s going to change the game.
“Covid was horrible, and the situation we had was horrible,” he said. “But I wouldn’t have it any other way. It gave me a mulligan. I learned from all the mistakes I made, and no one is going to be able to deny what I do next. When all the people who doubted me come crawling back, all I’m going to say is: ‘F--- off — with peace and love. But f--- off.’ ”