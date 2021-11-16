Donatelli was accused of a November 2018 assault in Providence by Erin Skalde, who is married to Jarrod Skalde, Donatelli’s former assistant coach. She alleged that he assaulted her while the couple and Donatelli were out together after a road game against the Providence Bruins. At the time, Donatelli was the coach of the Penguins’ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton minor league affiliate. He resigned in 2019.
On Nov. 9, lawyers for the Skaldes announced that they had settled a federal lawsuit against the Penguins in which they had accused the team of negligently retaining a coach who sexually assaulted and harassed Erin Skalde and others and retaliating against Jarrod Skalde when the incident was reported. Terms of the settlement were not announced.
“We are pleased that the Penguins organization worked with us to resolve this dispute so that Jarrod and his family can move on with their lives,” said attorney David Fish, who represents Jarrod Skalde.
Although sexual assault victims are not typically named by media outlets, Erin Skalde said in a statement that she wants “to move forward as an advocate for others,” and Fish said recently, via the Associated Press, that the family did not mind because the matter had been made public.
