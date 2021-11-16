Clark Donatelli, a former coach with the Pittsburgh Penguins’ American Hockey League affiliate, has been indicted by a Rhode Island grand jury on four counts of sexual assault, the state attorney general’s office announced Tuesday.

Donatelli, 55, entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment last week in Providence County Superior Court. A sealed indictment had been issued July 26, and a warrant for his arrest was filed the next day. The warrant was canceled last week when Donatelli was arraigned. He had been coaching a team in Germany, and a spokesman told the Athletic that ties to him were severed in late September. He was granted bail, set at $10,000 personal recognizance, and the court ordered Donatelli to have no contact with the alleged victim. A pretrial conference is scheduled for Dec. 15.

Donatelli was accused of a November 2018 assault in Providence by Erin Skalde, who is married to Jarrod Skalde, Donatelli’s former assistant coach. She alleged that he assaulted her while the couple and Donatelli were out together after a road game against the Providence Bruins. At the time, Donatelli was the coach of the Penguins’ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton minor league affiliate. He resigned in 2019.

On Nov. 9, lawyers for the Skaldes announced that they had settled a federal lawsuit against the Penguins in which they had accused the team of negligently retaining a coach who sexually assaulted and harassed Erin Skalde and others and retaliating against Jarrod Skalde when the incident was reported. Terms of the settlement were not announced.

“We are pleased that the Penguins organization worked with us to resolve this dispute so that Jarrod and his family can move on with their lives,” said attorney David Fish, who represents Jarrod Skalde.

Although sexual assault victims are not typically named by media outlets, Erin Skalde said in a statement that she wants “to move forward as an advocate for others,” and Fish said recently, via the Associated Press, that the family did not mind because the matter had been made public.

