In fact, it won’t have to do all that much this time. There’s little about which to quibble, as nationally disappointing as that may be.
All but one of its top 10 teams from last week won last weekend, leaving mostly the work of parsing wins and deciphering how much to demote Oklahoma for having its offense defused at No. 13 Baylor. AP voters docked the Sooners (9-1) to No. 12, just behind No. 11 Baylor (8-2).
Beyond that, there’s the parsing, and the loudest parsing of last week figures to remain. That’s where the 13-member committee decided that Michigan would turn up at No. 6, ahead of No. 7 Michigan State, even though their records were identical (8-1) and Michigan State had defeated Michigan upon a football field.
Since then, Michigan went to Penn State and won, 21-17, while Michigan State went home to see Maryland and won, 40-21. A win at Penn State (6-4) would seem to trump a win over visiting Maryland (5-5), so that rabble-rouser of a ranking from last week would figure to hold, giving those with green blood another seven days of grumbling.
Impressive wins by top-10 teams last weekend included No. 10 Oklahoma State’s 63-17 romp past TCU, No. 4 Ohio State’s 59-31 win over that gifted troublemaker Purdue, and No. 3 Oregon’s 38-24 win over Washington State — as well as No. 1 Georgia’s 41-17 win at Tennessee.
The last three unbeaten teams in the 130-team Football Bowl Subdivision are Georgia (10-0), Cincinnati (10-0) and UTSA (10-0), and while the first two would figure to remain at No. 1 and No. 5, respectively, UTSA could budge from No. 23. Ahead of it, losses came to No. 19 Purdue, No. 17 Auburn and No. 16 N.C. State. The ranking last week included four teams from the 65-team Group of Five: No. 5 Cincinnati, No. 14 BYU, No. 22 San Diego State and No. 23 UTSA. None has lost since.