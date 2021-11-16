Beal paused.
“I can speak on Deni,” he said, referring to the Wizards’ second-year forward Deni Avdija.
“I turned the ball over late in the game, Deni cut, I threw it to him, I feel like he was a little too far and I think [Bucks guard] Pat Connaughton jumped and stole it. That same play, jumped me again, I hit him in the middle, [Avdija] came a little bit closer so he met the ball. You know, I trust everybody.”
That Washington’s all-star guard believes so wholly in the youngest player in the rotation — rookie Corey Kispert has nearly two years on Avdija — to do his job well against the defending NBA champions late in the fourth quarter illustrates the twin pillars of depth and trust that have upheld the Wizards’ second-best start in franchise history. At 10-3, only one Washington team has come out of the gates stronger: the 1974-75 squad that made it to the NBA Finals.
That the 20-year-old Avdija is now a stalwart of the closing group when Coach Wes Unseld Jr. needs a team’s best player shut down and a win sealed speaks to one thing — Avdija’s surprisingly good one-on-one defense. He was called upon against Milwaukee on Antetokounmpo, in Orlando to deal with athletic Terrence Ross and against New Orleans to handle wily Brandon Ingram. His 5.6 rebounds per game are third best on the team after Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell.
When the Wizards drafted Avdija with the No. 9 pick in 2020, the young Israeli was heralded as a pro’s pro, a youngster who had professionalism and know-how beyond his years because of his experience on Maccabi Tel Aviv and playing on his senior national squad as a teen.
What was unexpected is that Avdija’s experience would show up on the defensive end, especially so quickly after the 6-foot-9 forward suffered a fibular fracture in April that cut short his rookie season. The injury kept him from competitive basketball for months, the longest he’d been off court since he was 14.
“Part of it is maybe he had it and I just didn’t know about it,” Unseld said, “but he’s stepped up to the challenge and has been able to guard, keep matchups for us. His size and physicality, his ability to move his feet — it’s good to see, because I’m not going to say that I knew he could do it.”
Unseld’s initial surprise, which has morphed into trust, isn’t foreign to Avdija. That type of reaction is what he relishes from opponents.
For as stifling as he has been in one-on-one matchups, Avdija, by his own admission, doesn’t look the part.
Harrell’s reputation precedes him. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s quiet focus fits what most fans might thing of as the traditional lockdown defender.
But Avdija often appears like the little brother of the team. Kuzma called him “a sweet kid” — not exactly a common descriptor in the NBA. Avdija is earnest and wide-eyed in front of reporters, leaning close into the microphone when he sits behind a podium and speaking with the ease and candor of a person who grew up in the age of podcasts and YouTube stars. Even before reporters were allowed back in interview rooms, the NBA’s Zoom era fit him.
On screen or in person, his yearning — to be a good teammate, to be better at basketball — is palpable, like a freshman trying to do right by the senior class.
“I just liked my helping the team as much as possible, you know, being involved, playing some big plays in crunchtime,” Avdija said Monday. “For me, it's like, it's really a dream come true. Helping the team to win and being there for my guys, it's the greatest gift that I can get. For real.”
On offense, Avdija has had to be patient while his sharpness and timing come back after a long layoff due to injury recovery that took longer than expected. He’s averaging 5.8 points per game, slightly lower than last season’s 6.3.
But on defense, his approach boils down to two things: preparation and passion. Avdija said he feels he isn’t as athletic as other defenders, so he makes up for it by studying.
Unseld said the forward was knocking on assistant coach Pat Delany’s door to watch extra film before Monday’s game against New Orleans, where he then scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Avdija laughed when asked how much film he watches in a day before answering, “You wouldn’t understand the amount … more than I watch Netflix.”
Aside from preparation, Avdija simply tries hard. He tries like he knows his defense is keeping him in the rotation, like he wants to make good on the trust Unseld and Beal have in him.
He tries, too, because of the Israeli flags fans across the country unfurl at every NBA arena he’s in.
“Especially seeing all the support, not [just] in D.C. but all over the league, wherever we go, people and fans, Jewish, Israelis, come to support me and it means a lot,” Avdija said. “You see how a small country, how connected it is, and how strong it is, and what it means to people.”
With the support from his teammates, his coaches and his countrymen behind him, Avdija finds it natural to tap into the primary source of his defense.
“It’s my heart,” Avdija said. “I’m not the most athletic, right? People, if you see, bring me pick and roll all the time, think they can attack me, think they can score on me, and it’s fun. I’m taking it as a challenge. It’s fun to see them thinking like, 'There he goes, slow feet, tall guy, I’m quicker than him.’ But that’s not all about it. I’m fighting. I’m playing with my heart.”