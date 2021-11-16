When I became an older player, the things that I counted on — when I’m driving and you’ve got your hand on my hip and I go up for my shot and I make it look like more than it what it is — they stopped calling that. The hits on my elbow that I used to get, they stopped calling that. The rules started to change, and it frustrated me. My average went from like 24 points to 19 because I was missing out on those free throws. It’s frustrating, but ultimately you understand the game keeps evolving and it keeps changing.