“I think ignorance is bliss ... they don't let the pressure get to them,” Monjes said of his young squad. “And the parity of volleyball in Howard County is so strong that it prepares us well come playoff time.”
Monjes added that sophomore Mackenzie Calhoun has been a star this season, averaging roughly four kills per set. Yet the Gladiators (17-6) peaked at this late stage of the season specifically because they learned how to play without relying excessively on her.
“When we gave her the ball too many times, it’s kind of predictable,” Monjes said. “Kind of like when you give Steph Curry the ball every time. Once you stop them, it’s over.”
Glenelg will meet Century at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Harford Community College with a chance for its first state title since 2005.
Reservoir and Huntingtown, the other local teams competing in the Maryland state semifinals Monday, won their respective matches against top-seeded North Hagerstown and second-seeded Bel Air in the Class 3A bracket. Those squads will meet in the final Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
— Spencer Nusbaum
Field hockey
A day after assisting on a goal and helping Arundel capture a 3A state title with a 2-0 victory over River Hill, senior star Lana Hamilton had her eyes on her future.
The Maryland field hockey team hosted Syracuse in the NCAA tournament, and Hamilton, who earlier in the week signed to play for the Orange, attended the game with her family.
Arundel Coach Carrie Vosburg joined Hamilton in the stands, and while it hadn’t kicked in for the coach or player yet, it was one of the last moments they’d spend in that role after four years together.
“It’s crazy to think that I’ve been with her for four years,” Hamilton said. “And I feel like she’s just helped me grow my game so much; like, I used to be more of a soft-spoken kind of girl, but I think she’s kind of helped me grow out of that shell. … I mean, I couldn’t have done anything without her.”
Hamilton’s leadership skills grew throughout the year as she adapted to playing without the leaders who graduated from previous teams. Those skills shined through during Arundel’s state semifinal match, a back-and-forth affair with Marriotts Ridge. She instructed her teammates to take charge and fill their roles, and they did in a 3-2 win.
“It’s just amazing that in my last year here, I got to make something out of it … make a label for our team being like, ‘Hey, we won states,’ ” Hamilton said. “That’s crazy to me.”
Boys’ soccer
In the Maryland 4A soccer bracket, the weekend’s semifinals featured Northwest and Northwestern celebrating dramatic victories.
On the other side of the field, however, Severna Park and Bowie had to deal with season-ending defeats that proved especially painful.
On Friday, the Bulldogs saw a late equalizer taken away by the referees and eventually fell to Northwest, 2-1. Consistent contenders out of Prince George’s County, Bowie has made the state semifinals four consecutive seasons.
“I should not have doubted this group at all,” Bowie Coach Frantz Deetjen said. “I didn’t see in this team what I had seen in the previous teams, but they surprised. Everything came together.”
Deetjen said he fought to control his frustration with how the game was called so that the players could appreciate all they had accomplished. So the bus ride back to Bowie became a fun one, as this year’s team enjoyed their final moments together.
“I had to hold back my emotions, because I didn’t want them to follow my lead,” Deetjen said. “But by the conclusion of the night, we were all smiling and laughing. We celebrated the entire experience of this season and then the seniors told the young guys it was on them to make it back.”
Severna Park faced that same mix of disappointed but gratefulness Saturday afternoon after Northwestern scored an overtime winner to knock out the Falcons. After the game, Coach Ryan Parisi thought mostly of the team’s nine seniors.
“You know, they played their hearts out, and I expected nothing less from them,” Parisi said. “They’ve been a resilient group the entire year. We’ve been fortunate to have seniors that are incredible leaders who set the standard for the younger guys.”
— Michael Errigo
Girls’ soccer
The Northern Virginia Independent School girls’ soccer tournament originated in 2017 to allow the area’s private schools to compete for an improvised state title. But in past years, when the tournament arrived in November, Bishop O’Connell’s players were exhausted from Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play.
“Our mentality was: We didn’t get WCAC, so what’s the point?” Coach Alberto Starace said.
After losing to St. John’s by a goal in the WCAC semifinals on Nov. 4, however, O’Connell’s players began looking toward the NVIS tournament. The team’s seniors had never competed in a championship game, and they wanted to cap their careers with a trophy.
Last week, the Knights won the four-team tournament when they beat Potomac School in penalty kicks, 0-0 (4-2), in the championship game to claim their first NVIS title. Players remained on Potomac’s field in McLean for about 45 minutes postgame, taking pictures with and hugging the gold trophy.
“You would’ve thought we won the WCAC,” said Starace, whose squad finished 10-3-2. “It was that kind of an emotional-high.”
— Kyle Melnick
Cross-country
Good Counsel junior Leah Stephens completed her version of a quadruple crown Saturday, outpacing the field at the Maryland Private School State Championship for her fourth win of the 2021 season. Though Stephens’ 19:11 5K time was far from her fastest, she bested the second-place runner by 29 seconds — and was humbled by her own growth over the past two years.
“Freshman year I didn’t even break 20 minutes, so it’s just really good to see that pay off,” Stephens said.
Stephens’s next race will come at the Eastbay Northeast Regionals on Nov. 27, where she will compete against the fastest girls from 10 other states and D.C. If she places among the top 10 runners there, she’ll head to Nationals.
“I wouldn’t say I have a lot of pressure, obviously I want a good result, but I’m just going to go out and see how I can do and be happy with being able to make it there,” Stephens said.
— Spencer Nusbaum
