How the Hoyas put the game away, with a 24-2 second-half run to bust open what had been a four-point game, was encouraging for a rotation still figuring things out despite returning a handful of pieces from last season’s Big East tournament title run.
There was plenty of room for improvement after Saturday’s season-opening stumble against a Dartmouth program that last enjoyed a winning season in the 20th century. The Hoyas demonstrated some against American.
Freshman Aminu Mohammed collected 14 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, while Dante Harris added 13 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Hoyas (1-1), who avoided their first 0-2 start since 2015.
American senior guard Stacy Beckton Jr., who averaged 21 points in the Eagles’ first two games, continued his strong start with 16 points to go with four rebounds and two steals. American (2-1) was denied its first 3-0 start since 2010-11, but threatened for a time to deal Georgetown another startling loss.
The Eagles closed within 47-43 on Beckton’s backdoor cut, the sort of play Georgetown often ran under former coach John Thompson III. American Coach Mike Brennan, like Thompson a former Princeton player steeped in Pete Carril’s storied offense, was a Hoyas assistant under Thompson before taking over the Eagles in 2013 and importing the Princeton system.
That marked the apex of the evening for American. Georgetown scored on its next three possessions, prompting an Eagles timeout. Hoyas reserves Ryan Mutombo (layup), Tyler Beard (three-pointer) and Jordan Riley (fast break layup) then found easy looks in the span of a little more than a minute to make it 61-45, and Brennan burned another timeout.
Georgetown would score its next four times down the floor, pushing the lead to 71-45. The result was a welcome development for the Hoyas, who had trailed by as many as 22 Saturday against the Dartmouth before rallying to take a brief lead in the loss.
Georgetown outscored the Eagles 13-0 on second-chance points en route to a 38-29 halftime lead. They were also 12 of 17 at the foul line before the break, after making only nine total trips to the line against Dartmouth.
Junior center Timothy Ighoefe started in his season debut, scoring six points and grabbing 11 rebounds in 21 minutes. Ighoefe was sidelined because of a concussion in the Hoyas’ opener Saturday. He entered the year as the most likely replacement in the lineup for Qudus Wahab, who transferred to Maryland after last season.
The intracity series between the two programs returned after a one-year hiatus. Georgetown has won 11 meetings in a row against the Eagles, though what once was an annual series has now been played just seven times since the Hoyas escaped with a three-point victory in 1986-87.
As for American’s last victory? It was a 62-61 triumph on Dec. 15, 1982, Ewing’s sophomore year.