Cash’s Rays repeated as division champions despite an exodus of the key starting pitchers who helped lift them into the World Series in 2020. They didn’t lead in the league in any of the usual offensive categories. They relied heavily on openers and bulk relievers who were shuffled in and out of action daily. And yet the Rays beat out the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays for an AL East crown in a division that was so challenging three teams eventually qualified for the playoffs and a fourth was knocked out of contention on the final day of the season.