Yet with the assistance of a forward-thinking coaching staff he helped build, Kapler did just that for the 2021 San Francisco Giants. And Tuesday night, the 46-year-old was named National League manager of the year with 28 of 30 first-place votes. That honor seemed all but certain from the moment his Giants finished the 2021 regular season with 107 wins, one more than the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers and the best record in baseball.
“I think in the second year in Philly in 2019, I think I listened to the players more. And since I’ve come to San Francisco, I think I’ve really started to respect, understand and appreciate the feedback I’m getting from players on a regular basis,” Kapler said Tuesday night. “I don’t know if it was that different in Philly, but it’s just something I’ve been focused on. I really trust our players.”
The Tampa Bay Rays’ Kevin Cash won his second straight American League Manager of the Year award with 19 of 30 first-place votes after leading the low-budget Rays to the best record in their league. He became the first man to win the award in back-to-back years. The only manager to do so in the NL was Bobby Cox.
“It’s incredibly humbling. When you think about greats in our game, Bobby Cox is right there, certainly as a manager, and right there near the top in the impact he had on people,” Cash said. “So being able to share something really, really small with him is really special.”
Cash’s Rays repeated as division champions despite an exodus of the key starting pitchers who helped lift them into the World Series in 2020. They didn’t lead the league in any of the usual offensive categories. They relied heavily on openers and bulk relievers who were shuffled in and out of action daily.
And yet the Rays beat out the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays for an AL East crown in a division that was so challenging that three teams qualified for the playoffs and a fourth was knocked out of contention on the final day of the season.
Kapler and Cash saw their teams eliminated in the division series this year, though those outcomes had no bearing on the awards because the writers vote beforehand. Kapler has already reaped the rewards of his strong and unexpected season: The Giants announced last week that they extended Kapler’s contract through the 2024 season. In two years in San Francisco, Kapler has a .613 winning percentage with a team that was largely considered in the rebuilding process until it somehow leaped to the forefront last season.
Part of that jump, players and executives agreed, was because of the uniquely personal approach of a uniquely prolific coaching staff, much of which was handpicked by Kapler. With the largest coaching staff in the league, the Giants squeezed unexpected levels of performance from rookies and veterans. Stalwart catcher Buster Posey, for example, turned in one of his best offensive seasons at 34. Steady shortstop Brandon Crawford erupted for the best offensive season of his career, by far, at the same age.
But the Giants’ sudden rise earned the notice of many around the major leagues who saw the impact of a robust coaching staff on the organization’s ability to optimize its investments; many of those key coaches were on the radar of other teams entering this offseason. Lead hitting coach Donnie Ecker departed to become the offensive coordinator for the Texas Rangers. Others could be in play for jobs around the majors.
“I also feel like we built one of the most diverse staffs in baseball, and if there’s anything I think is worthy of being emulated, it’s that,” Kapler said. “It’s getting a wide variety of people from a wide variety of backgrounds, ethnicities and baseball upbringings into our group so every player on our club has somebody to connect with and somebody to relate to.”
Cash and the Rays have long been the team that other clubs quietly copied, taking note of their creative pitching schedule and trying to figure out how they seemed to get what they needed out of their offense every year. Cash, 43, inherited the unenviable job of molding a team known for jettisoning stars when they get too expensive and remaking its pitching staff from week to week, and he has somehow built clubhouse cohesion and on-field consistency that few teams have matched in recent years.
In seven years as manager of the Rays — a team known for its wily front-office approach and reliance on analytics — Cash has a 554-478 record. He has finished in the top four in Manager of the Year voting in four consecutive seasons, something only Art Howe did (from 1999 to 2002 with the Oakland Athletics).
Cash beat out Houston’s Dusty Baker and Seattle’s Scott Servais for the award, while Kapler bested Milwaukee’s Craig Counsell and now-former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt.