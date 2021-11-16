Cash and the Rays have long been the team that other clubs quietly copied, taking note of their creative pitching schedule and trying to figure out how they seemed to get what they needed out of their offense every year. Cash, 43, inherited the unenviable job of molding a team known for jettisoning stars when they get too expensive and remaking its pitching staff from week to week, and he has somehow built clubhouse cohesion and on-field consistency that few teams have matched in recent years.