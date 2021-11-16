“This has been the most special group I’ve been a part of in my life,” Anderson said. “I wasn’t able to play my sophomore year, and we couldn’t play our junior year, so coming back my senior year and putting it all out there … it feels so good.”
The Hornets are peaking at the right time, with recent wins over teams that sported better regular season records. They are set to play in the state final Friday at VCU’s Siegel Center in Richmond, where they’ll meet Colgan, which defeated Freedom South-Riding, 3-0, on Tuesday.
Herndon and Alexandria City (34-1) established their styles early in the match, with Herndon opting for brute force and Alexandria City choosing finesse, carefully placing drop shots to get its opponent out of sorts. If Anderson touched the ball, the result of the point wasn’t up to Alexandria City. Most of the time, it was landing on the floor, either in or out.
After a nightmarish first set, the Hornets cut back on their mistakes and got back into a rhythm.
“We’ve been in situations where we’ve been down before,” Anderson said. “We know we can trust everyone around us.”
Herndon’s dominance was encapsulated by a 12-0 third-set run as the crowd crescendoed into deafening noise. It repeated in a dominant fifth set, with Anderson’s string of kills sealing the match and fans storming the court.
For as much as Anderson was praised for her dominance, her teammates rallied around her because of how she made everyone around her feel special.
“She’s so reliable and so trustworthy … she just embraces everyone, is confident in herself and the girls around her,” senior Lexi Ruffin said. “Of course we’ve got this superstar right here, but she knows every girl next to her is putting in the work, too.”
Herndon has a chance to win its first volleyball state title — in its first state tournament appearance.
Stone Bridge, Loudoun County advance
Stone Bridge advanced to the Class 5 state final with a three-set sweep of Patrick Henry. It will play Cox at 6 p.m. Friday at VCU, which will serve as the home of the VHSL Class 4, 5 and 6 finals that day.
In the Class 4 bracket, Loudoun County will play for its 10th straight state title. After sweeping Millbrook in the semifinals, the Captains will square off against Grafton in the final for the fifth straight season. That match is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Read more: