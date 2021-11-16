At 5-5, the Panthers currently possess the seventh and final playoff spot. Newton was limited in his debut because he only had a couple of days to learn the playbook, but with his dual-threat ability, and running back Christian McCaffrey joining him in the backfield, the offense has a chance to be more productive than it was under Sam Darnold, who will be out a month because of a knee injury. It certainly seems as though the Panthers are ready to give up on Darnold, who they traded for this offseason.