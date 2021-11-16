Can Cam Newton’s return get the Panthers to the playoffs?
Newton announced his return to the Panthers with rushing and passing touchdowns in a limited role during Sunday’s win over the Cardinals. He yelled “I’m back!” after the first one, and despite his removing his helmet and drawing a 15-yard taunting penalty, Carolina fans are no doubt excited for what could come next.
If the Panthers can stay healthy the rest of the season, they have a decent chance to make the playoffs. That’s less because of the offense’s potential with Newton, who is expected to start Sunday’s game against Washington, and more because of Carolina’s strong defense and the opportunity in the NFC playoff race. There are six NFC teams that currently have winning records, and seven playoff spots. And one of those teams with a winning record, the 5-4 Saints, have struggled since losing starting quarterback Jameis Winston to a season-ending injury.
At 5-5, the Panthers currently possess the seventh and final playoff spot. Newton was limited in his debut because he only had a couple of days to learn the playbook, but with his dual-threat ability, and running back Christian McCaffrey joining him in the backfield, the offense has a chance to be more productive than it was under Sam Darnold, who will be out a month because of a knee injury. It certainly seems as though the Panthers are ready to give up on Darnold, who they traded for this offseason.
Is Jalen Hurts the long-term answer for the Eagles?
Even though Hurts has played better of late, the likely answer to this one is no. You can tell from the actions of Eagles’ management. They were involved in trade talks for beleaguered Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. They’ve added picks in next year’s draft, and would have three selections in the top 15 if the season ended this week, meaning they’d be in great position to choose a quarterback in the first round.
Hurts is completing only 62 percent of his passes, for 216 yards per game, and Philadelphia is 4-6. If he can play more games like Sunday’s 30-13 win over the Broncos, in which he threw for two touchdowns and rushed for 53 yards on the ground, perhaps the calculation changes. But more signs point toward the Eagles looking for a franchise QB next offseason.
Will the Browns give Baker Mayfield a long-term contract?
It appears doubtful, at this point. Mayfield hasn’t shown the Browns he is worth the $40 million a year that is being paid to good starting quarterbacks on their second contracts. Mayfield’s reputation is as a complementary QB who has to be surrounded by great skill-position players to make the playoffs. That’s what happened last year.
But this year, with running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each missing time, and with Odell Beckham being released after he and Mayfield could never get on the same page, the Browns are struggling. Mayfield has battled injuries and is only averaging 221 passing yards per game. At 5-5, Cleveland is on the outside the current AFC playoff field.
Mayfield is under contract next season for nearly $19 million after Cleveland picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. The Browns can take this year by year. If they want to keep him another year after that, they have the option of placing the franchise tag on him. But a long-term deal, at least for now, doesn’t seem likely.
Should there be concerns over the recent play of Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford?
Absolutely not. While both quarterbacks are coming off back-to-back rough outings, one only needs to look at Patrick Mahomes’ performance in Sunday night’s win over the Raiders to see how a top quarterback can bounce back. While Mahomes didn’t look like himself over the Chiefs’ first nine games, he rebounded to the tune of 406 yards and five touchdowns.
Even after a frustrating game in Tampa Bay’s loss to Washington — which was preceded by a loss to New Orleans in which the Saints picked him off twice — Brady still leads the NFL with 27 touchdown passes. Many were doubting him this time last season, when the Bucs were up and down, and he wound up winning the Super Bowl. He and Coach Bruce Arians will get the Bucs’ offense right.
Stafford doesn’t have the same track record as Brady or Mahomes, and the Rams have lost back-to-back games to the Titans and Niners by a combined score of 59-26. But particularly against San Francisco, there were reasons for Stafford’s struggles. The Rams dropped six passes, and while the team won’t admit it, it looked as though Stafford’s accuracy was affected by the ankle injury he suffered the week before. He will be fine after the Rams’ bye week.
Now that Russell Wilson is back healthy, can he get the Seahawks to the playoffs?
Wilson is capable, but it won’t be easy. He struggled mightily in Seattle’s 17-0 loss Sunday in Green Bay, getting shut out for the first time in his career. He was sacked three times and intercepted twice. The Packers played mostly Cover-2 and limited Wilson’s ability to get the ball to Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.
The reason for hope is the Seahawks’ second-half schedule. Seattle has winnable games against Washington, Houston, Chicago and Detroit. If the Seahawks win those, and split their four remaining NFC West matchups, they can make the NFC playoffs with nine wins.
Wilson worked 19 hours a day to rehab the middle finger injury in his right hand. He should be better in the coming weeks.