Co-defensive line coach J.C. Price will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season, beginning with Saturday night’s game against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.
“While it is never easy to make a change, I believe in order for our football program to attain the type of sustained success that is expected at Virginia Tech, the time was right for new leadership for our football program,” Babcock, who is scheduled to address the media late Tuesday morning, said in a statement, adding a national search for the next coach is to begin immediately.
The Hokies went 43-31 under Fuente, including 5-5 this season. After reaching No. 15 in the Associated Press rankings, Virginia Tech dropped five of seven games. It also lost three in a row at Lane Stadium, causing considerable displeasure among the Hokies faithful who have grown accustomed to Virginia Tech’s supremacy in Blacksburg, Va.
After the third consecutive loss at home, 41-36 to Syracuse, on Oct. 23, a pocket of fans remained at Lane Stadium and chanted, “Fire Fuente.” Other fans took to social media with posts directed at Babcock to dismiss Fuente.
Over Fuente’s first two seasons, the Hokies finished 19-8. They won 10 games in his first season, 2016, and advanced to the ACC championship game. The decline began in 2018 with a 6-7 record. Last season, with the coronavirus pandemic as a backdrop, Virginia Tech ended 5-6 and opted out of a bowl game, ending the longest active streak at 27 consecutive appearances.
“We leave Blacksburg with many great memories, but above all else, our family cherishes the many relationships that have been established and that will always endure,” Fuente said in a statement. “To all of those players, coaches and staff who are still fighting on, know that the Fuente family is always cheering for you.”
Fuente replaced the legendary Frank Beamer, the program architect who retired following the 2015 season. Beamer directed the Hokies to seven conference titles and 23 straight winning seasons, transforming the school located in the southwestern portion of the commonwealth into a national power.
The financial terms of Fuente’s departure remain unclear, but he had a buyout clause in his contract that would have paid him $10 million if he were dismissed before Dec. 16. Fuente had been under contract through 2024 and made $4.25 million last season as the highest-paid coach in the commonwealth.
Virginia Tech has two games left in the regular season, including the finale Nov. 27 against Virginia in Charlottesville. The Hokies must win one of their remaining games to become bowl eligible.
“Virginia Tech is one of the most attractive football jobs in America, competing in one of the nation’s premier conferences, the ACC,” Babcock said. “I’m extremely confident that we’ll be able to identify and hire a new head coach who can build on our rich history and winning tradition.”