Newton spoke minutes after her team displayed what that cohesion appears like on the court. The Raiders had just beaten Wootton in straight sets, 25-15, 25-23, 25-19, in the Maryland 4A semifinals, sending the St. Mary’s County program to its first state championship game. In the 4A title match Thursday night, Leonardtown will face Arundel, which will have a chance to defend its 4A crown after beating Sherwood, 25-17, 25-13, 24-26, 25-14, in the other semifinal.