Newton spoke minutes after her team displayed what that cohesion appears like on the court. The Raiders had just beaten Wootton in straight sets, 25-15, 25-23, 25-19, in the Maryland 4A semifinals, sending the St. Mary’s County program to its first state championship game. In the 4A title match Thursday night, Leonardtown will face Arundel, which will have a chance to defend its 4A crown after beating Sherwood, 25-17, 25-13, 24-26, 25-14, in the other semifinal.
“Arundel is a fantastic program that has a lot of history,” Leonardtown Coach Steven Correll said. "We’re trying to make our own.”
While Leonardtown (18-1) made its first state semifinals appearance since 1986, Wootton (18-1) has a richer history, securing seven consecutive state titles from 1983 to 1989. But the Raiders, who returned all their starters after dropping one match in a condensed spring season, knew this season could be significant.
“Instead of worrying about, ‘Hey, we need to win this game so we can go to states,’ ” middle hitter Emily Boyd said, “it was just, ‘Hey, let’s work together and focus on improving as a jellyfish.’ ”
After dominating the first set, Leonardtown was tested in the second. The score was knotted at 18 when Newton provided the Raiders an edge with a spike.
A few minutes later, with Leonardtown facing set point, outside hitter Julia Bobrowski spiked the ball, but when it landed out of bounds, the official ruled it Wootton’s point. A few seconds later, the officials reversed that call, saying a Wootton player grazed the ball, so the Raiders won the set. With the squads tied at 6 in the third set, Leonardtown took control.
“I’ve been on a lot of teams,” Newton said. “And I’ve never loved one like this.”
Leonardtown will have a tough matchup Thursday.
The state didn’t conduct playoffs last season because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Arundel (18-1) claimed its first state crown in 2019, when it beat Broadneck. The Wildcats, after Tuesday’s win over Sherwood (21-2), enter this year’s championship game on a 12-game winning streak. They dropped their first set in four postseason games Tuesday.
“We graduated that very talented class in 2020, and I think that we all went in with the same mind-set to prove everyone wrong,” setter Ashley Barnes said. “We’re like: ‘2019 is a different season. This is our season, and we’re going to make it happen.’ ”
Sherwood and Arundel have stood in each other’s postseason paths often in the past decade. The Warriors ended the Wildcats’ season four times between 2010 and 2016, including twice in the championship game. But Arundel has topped the Warriors in the past two postseasons.
On Tuesday, Arundel trailed Sherwood 9-4 in the first set but took control a few minutes later when it led 16-15. The third set was knotted at 24 when the Warriors pulled away.
Toward the end of the fourth set, however, Arundel middle blocker Zaria Ragler, an Ohio State signee, took over with four consecutive spikes.
“Sometimes we just know when it’s really time to push,” outside hitter Audrey Owens said. “And even when we start out slow, we know that we can still pick it up because we’ve done it in the past.”
